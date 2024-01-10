South Korea bans the sale of dog meat despite opposition from older generations

image Source, getty images caption, South Korea passed a law that bans the sale of dog meat from 2027.

8 hours

Dog meat stew, called “boshintang”, is considered a delicacy among some older South Koreans. But it’s a dish that will become more difficult to taste in that Asian country in a few years.

The killing and sale of dogs for meat will be illegal in South Korea after lawmakers gave support to a new law in parliament this Tuesday that seeks to end the centuries-old practice.

with the new law Will be implemented in 2027 Not only will the consumption of dog meat be illegal, but so will its marketing.

According to a Gallup poll last year, only 8% of people said they had eaten dog meat in the past 12 months, down from 27% in 2015. While only less than a fifth of respondents said they supported eating dog meat. ,

And “Boshintang” is not very popular among the new generations.

22-year-old student Lee Chae-yeon believes the ban was necessary promoting animal rights, “There are more people these days who have pets,” he told the BBC in Seoul. “Now the dogs are like family and it’s not right to eat our family.”

What does the law say

What does the new law focus on? dog meat trade,

Those found guilty of killing dogs will face punishment Jail sentence up to three yearsWhile those who raise dogs to sell as dog meat may serve Maximum two years.

Farmers and restaurant owners have Three years to find alternative sources of employment and income Before the new rules come into force.

image Source, getty images caption, Dog breeders protested against the measure last November.

According to official statistics, South Korea had approximately 1,600 dog meat restaurants And 1,150 breeding farms will now have to submit plans to local authorities for the gradual closure of their businesses.

The government has promised to fully support dog meat farmers, butchers and restaurant owners whose businesses will be forced to close, although details of the compensation that will be paid have not yet been finalized.

On Tuesday afternoon in Seoul, on a street lined with several dog meat restaurants, a handful of elderly people were savoring dog stew. The generational divide on this issue is very clear.

Kim Seon-ho, 86, was disappointed by the ban. ,We’ve been eating it since the Middle Ages, Why should we be stopped from eating our traditional food? “If they ban dog meat, they should ban cow meat also.”

review traditions

Since the 1980s, various governments were committed to ban dog meat They failed to advance.

Current President Yoon Suk-yeol and First Lady Kim Keon-hee are well-known animal lovers, in fact, they own six dogs. Kim had on several occasions demanded an end to this practice.

animal rights defenderThose who had been pushing for a ban for some time celebrated the outcome of this Tuesday’s vote.

Jang Ah Chae, executive director of the Korea Humane Society, said she did not expect to see a ban in her lifetime.

“Although my heart breaks for the millions of dogs for whom this change came too late, I’m glad South Korea can pull it off Sad chapter in our history And embrace a dog-friendly future,” he said.

image Source, getty images caption, Boiled dog meat had long been a part of South Korean cuisine.

dog meat made by farmers anti-sanction campaign,

He argues that, given its declining popularity among young people, the practice should be allowed to die out naturally over time.

Many breeders and restaurant owners are elderly and say they will find it difficult to change their livelihood at such an advanced age.

Dog groomer Ju Yeong-bong told the BBC the industry is desperate.

“In 10 years, the sector will disappear, “We are between 60 and 70 years old and now we have no choice but to lose our livelihood,” said Yeong-bong, who considers the law an “infringement of people’s freedom to eat as they want.”

Kim, a 60-year-old dog meat restaurant owner, told the BBC she felt disappointed with the ban The woman says that this decision has been taken due to the increase in the number of people owning pets in South Korea.

“Young people these days don’t marry, so they treat pets like family, but food is food. We must accept dog meat, But raise and kill them in a clean environment,” Kim said. “Other countries like China and Vietnam eat dogs, so why do we ban it?”