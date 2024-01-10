South Korea bans the sale of dog meat despite opposition from older generations

Admin 6 hours ago News Leave a comment 59 Views

image Source, getty images

caption,

South Korea passed a law that bans the sale of dog meat from 2027.

Dog meat stew, called “boshintang”, is considered a delicacy among some older South Koreans. But it’s a dish that will become more difficult to taste in that Asian country in a few years.

The killing and sale of dogs for meat will be illegal in South Korea after lawmakers gave support to a new law in parliament this Tuesday that seeks to end the centuries-old practice.

with the new law Will be implemented in 2027 Not only will the consumption of dog meat be illegal, but so will its marketing.

According to a Gallup poll last year, only 8% of people said they had eaten dog meat in the past 12 months, down from 27% in 2015. While only less than a fifth of respondents said they supported eating dog meat. ,

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Summary of the war between Israel and Hamas this Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Actor of Netflix series “Fauda” seriously injured during fighting in Gaza Idan Amedi, one of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by PlayCrazyGame
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved