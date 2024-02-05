South Korea launches policy package to save essential health care from brink of collapse

The Government of the Republic of Korea (ROK) held the Eighth Public Participation Roundtable on “Health Care Reform to Save Lives and Local Communities” at Seoul Bundang University National Hospital.

The roundtable saw wide participation from citizens, health care professionals and experts who joined the event to explain the reality of the health services needed in local communities and discuss critical solutions to address them.

Participants, who included parents of young children and heads of small and medium-sized clinics, noted the need for more health professionals and stronger local health care to ensure widespread access to pediatrics and pediatric care.

Health care professionals and experts called for a more stable health care environment, including increasing compensation for essential health services and reducing the burden of malpractice litigation so that professionals can focus on treating their patients.

The government promised to implement ambitious health care reforms taking into account inputs from various stakeholders so that all citizens can access the best quality health services close to their homes when needed.

A package of policies in the field of health

As a key solution to safeguarding essential health care, the government announced a policy package that sets the following goals.

Firstly, the government will increase the number of health professionals in the country. Facing expectations that Korea will face a shortage of about 15,000 health professionals by 2035, the government will expand admission quotas for medical schools from 2025 and create a system to regularly adjust quotas according to demands .

Other plans include reducing the maximum number of continuous work hours for residents, which is currently 36, improving the resident training environment and gradually moving toward resident-centered hospital operations.

Secondly, the government will strengthen local health care. It will focus on promoting national teaching hospitals and local private/public hospitals so that local communities can access the full set of essential health services.

A pilot project will also be launched to drive innovation in local healthcare and strengthen support networks for essential services (the government will provide support of up to KRW 50 billion to selected areas over 3 years).

Other measures include expanding prices for health services in line with needs based on local health care maps and reviewing the creation of a new Local Health Care Development Fund to increase investment in that area.

community safety measures

Third, the government will set up a safety net for medical malpractice. The scheme includes a special rule that establishes exemption from criminal penalties in medical malpractice cases, with the provision that all medical professionals subscribe to the relevant insurance or mutual aid schemes. The rule allows medical professionals to focus on treating serious or emergency patients in a safe environment, while ensuring that patients receive prompt and adequate compensation for malpractice.

Finally, we will strive to improve the equity of the compensation system. By 2028, more than 10 trillion KRW will be invested to raise the prices of essential health services. For essential sectors incompatible with the fee-for-service system, the government will expand public policy fees and alternative payment plans.

Furthermore, to prevent distortions in the provision of health services in the market for non-covered services and to address imbalances in compensation, the Government will impose restrictions on claiming National Health Insurance payments for covered services provided along with excessive non-covered services. Planning to ban it. Severe conditions, such as manual therapy (no combined treatment). Extensive institutional reforms are being planned, including an improved grading scheme for cosmetic medicine, an area that has so far remained largely outside government control.

The government will set up a Presidential Committee on Health Care Reforms to give impetus to the policy package and ensure rapid establishment of a roadmap for action. He will also announce a comprehensive plan for National Health Insurance to aid the implementation of the policy package.



