South Korea reveals shortlisted players for Asian Games

The Asian Games (Asian Games) suffered the same problem as the soccer Eurocup: it had to be postponed from its initial date due to COVID-19. Despite the fact that they were originally to be held in 2022, the year in which the pandemic was not going through its most critical moment, the organization decided to postpone the event from September 10 to 25 to this year. For this reason, the participating countries are already preparing for the Games that will be held in Hangzhou, China, where esports will already be considered one of the 37 medal sports.

In the Asian Games of 2018, within League of Legends all eyes were on a specific confrontation: that of China against South Korea. Paired in the same group, Korea took top spot with a resounding record of victories. However, later the Asian giant gave him his own medicine by beating him 1-3 in the grand final. The team made up of legends like Jian Zi-Hao «uzi» or Tian Ye «Meiko“He snatched gold from other figures like Lee Sang-hyeok”Faker«.

Since that edition, the Asian Games have been one of South Korea’s obsessions. With Kim Jeong-gyun “kkOma” as the coach, Korea has already started to manage what will be their selection for the Asian Games. For the selection of players, these factors are mainly taken into account: competing in one of the four major regions, regional and international successes since the Summer Split of 2021 and the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) of 2023, the individual prizes and numerous statistics such as the KDA, the champions played or the percentage damage within your team. With all these factors in mind, the first shortlist is as follows:

Top : Kiin (KT Rolster), Zeus (T1), Doran (Gen.G), Kingen (Hanwha Life Esports)

: Kiin (KT Rolster), Zeus (T1), Doran (Gen.G), Kingen (Hanwha Life Esports) Jungle : Canyon (Dplus KIA), Oner (T1), Kanavi (JD Gaming), Peanut (Gen.G)

: Canyon (Dplus KIA), Oner (T1), Kanavi (JD Gaming), Peanut (Gen.G) Half : ZEKA (Hanwha Life Esports), Faker (T1), Chovy (Gen.G), ShowMaker (Dplus KIA)

: ZEKA (Hanwha Life Esports), Faker (T1), Chovy (Gen.G), ShowMaker (Dplus KIA) ADC : Peyz (Gen.G), Deft (Dplus KIA), Viper (Hanwha Life Esports), Ruler (JD Gaming), Gumayusi (T1)

: Peyz (Gen.G), Deft (Dplus KIA), Viper (Hanwha Life Esports), Ruler (JD Gaming), Gumayusi (T1) support: Keria (T1), Delight (Gen.G), BeryL (DRX)

T1 and Gen.G are the clear dominators in terms of representation by having all their players on the shortlist. JD Gaming and Dplus KIA have two of their most important players, while the appearance of Hanwha Life Esports players is largely conditioned by the performance of DRX players in the last World Cup. Within this list, four players could repeat their appearance in the Asian Games: Kim Gi-in «Kiin», Han Wang-ho «Peanut», Faker and Park Jae-hyuk «Ruler«.

The value of a gold in the Asian Games

Originally esports came to the Asian Games in 2018, when they were held in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia. Although in this edition -in which China was proclaimed champion within the League of Legends- the participants got a medal, they did not go up to the official medal table because it was an “exhibition sport”. However, this 2023 that category belongs to Virtual Reality and esports are already part of recognized sports. Beyond League of Legends, there are other titles such as PUBG Mobile, Dota 2, FIFA, Street Fighter V and Arena of Valor.

In the case of South Korea, winning a gold medal has a very special importance. In the case of getting the gold, the athletes who are proclaimed champions in any category of the Asian Games (or the Olympic Games) may be exempted from South Korean compulsory military service. For example, Tottenham footballer Son Heung-Min was able to skip 21 months of service by winning the gold medal at the Asian Games.

You can follow all the news in our League of Legends section.