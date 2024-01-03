South Korean company will pay its employees US$75,000 every time they have a child

(CNN)- A South Korean company is willing to pay millions of dollars to help solve the country’s extremely low birth rate.

Seoul-based construction company Booyoung Group plans to pay its employees 100 million Korean won ($75,000) for each time a child is born, the company said in a news release Monday. The company said it will pay a total of 7 billion Korean won ($5.25 million) in cash to 70 employees who have had children starting in 2021.

A company spokesperson told CNN the benefit is available to men and women.

At 0.78 in 2022, South Korea has the lowest fertility rate in the world – which indicates the average number of children a woman will have throughout her lifetime – and the figure is expected to fall to 0.65 in 2025, according to the official. Forecast from Statistics Korea.

The data highlights the demographic time bomb facing South Korea and other East Asian countries as their societies are rapidly aging just decades after their spectacular industrialization.

Many European countries are also facing aging populations, but the pace and impact of that change has been mitigated by immigration. However, countries such as South Korea, Japan, and China have largely avoided immigration to address the decline in their working-age populations.

Lee Jong-kyun, chairman of Booyoung Group, said the company is offering “direct financial assistance” to its employees to help ease the monetary burden of child-rearing.

Employees with three children will have the option to choose between 300 million Korean won ($225,000) in cash or a rental home if the government provides land for construction, he said at a company event on Monday.

Lee told his employees, “I hope we will be recognized as a company that helps encourage births… and cares about the future of the country.”

According to the company’s website, Booyoung Group was founded in 1983 and has built more than 270,000 homes since then.

The South Korean government and other private companies already offer financial benefits to encourage people to have more children, but nothing comparable to the benefits of Booyoung Group. Similar programs also exist in China, whose population has declined for two consecutive years.

Last year, China’s Trip.com, one of the world’s largest online travel agencies, said employees who have been with the company for at least three years will receive an annual bonus of 10,000 yuan ($1,376) for each newborn baby . From one to five.