Southern Rock and Soul Colors Sunday Blues Pear

On Sunday, Doghouse Sam & His Magnetones headlined Blues Train. The trio stayed in Lee for nearly four years but are now back in full force as Wouter Selis picks up his guitar again and impresses as always with a rudimentary set of vintage blues.

Following excerpts from Galea Volt the day before, Cam Cole demonstrated that you don’t need a drummer and bass player to pull off a heavy set, his biting string escapes accompanied by pedal-driven rhythmic percussion. Cole looks like a rough biker, a bandana keeping the former London busker’s wild hair in check. This is by no means a case of a disjointed set of blues in which irreconcilable, if not entirely unreasonable, protests resonate, as in a somewhat haunting boogie. new Age Downhearted.

“It Ain’t Easy”, sung at the time by Brian Templeton, we knew the Harmonica Man from Boston as the frontman of The Radio Kings in the early nineties, still with guitarist Michael Daniello. Brian then tried out in the super formation of The Proven Ones with a series of guitarists such as Enrico Crivellaro and Kid Ramos and was active with Delta Generator. In peer he is supported by Italian guitar master Umberto Porcaro and equally excellent organists and good guys from the Limburg region with Bird Stevens and Nico Vanhove, both with a past in Rusty Roots among others, you are set. The muscular, rhythmic blues is sometimes strongly reminiscent of the legendary Thunderbirds. Plus, there’s also the gruesome harmonica escape included in the steamy set. Jimmy Reeds shame, shame, shame With angry handcuffs, we hear a diabolical performance Smokestack Lightnin’ and with the hellish speed of firecrackers it ain’t easy The tent almost blew up.

Eric Steckel serves blues rockers at their beck and call with a guitar set dominated by power. The relatively young musician hails from Pennsylvania and has already touched six strings with John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers during his early teens. Meanwhile he has recently released a dozen full-lengths to his name polyphonic prayer He signed for full instrumentation. Undoubtedly a craftsman, but a virtuoso non-adherent to string eating technicians.

(GE) Since repeated visits to Warrenwinkle and the Moulin Blues, Robert John has been a welcome guest. With The Rake, the inimitable black hat-dressed bearded singer further builds up the guitarist and thin, double-barreled guitar work mixed with organ accompanies every passage. oh miss caroline they sing out in beautiful polyphony last light on the highway Lifted, the track, popping in between more rocking moments. The combo may be from California, but in Whole Jam it elaborates on a kind of lost southern rock that’s found again with great gusto.

Also in that corner is Devon Allman, the gifted son of the now-defunct Gregg Allman and Uncle Duane. He experienced his first trip to Peer with The Royal Southern Brotherhood with Cyril Neville and we also remember The Allman Bates Combo concerts with the son of Dickie Bates, who at the time shared The Allman Brothers’ creative side with Duane. Guitar Tandem was formed. Bates doesn’t, but Devon engages in the usual guitar duet with Jackson Stokes in the Brotherhood era opener. fired up, The extended rhythm section comes to the fore and Kangman delivers a sax solo. in out great glory Evolution can’t loosen them all Devon lets out a vicious solo from his red Gibson and after a long drawn out instrumental, the fence is over. in the name of the spinners i almost Smooth grooves make it difficult to keep the legs and pelvis stable and create a spontaneous party environment. Of course, Father Greg’s work shouldn’t go missing. Explanation Dreams Clearly showing bloodlines, Devon also has a powerful voice and a similar accent, but it sometimes sounds a bit forced. It’s certainly related to nostalgia for that unique sound of The Allman Brothers, we’re quite satisfied with this choice and continue to hope unabashedly for the beat of one way out containing a hatchet of crude guitar riffs from the repertoires of Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and AC/DC.

Luca Bloom was literally in the limelight, the Irish singer-songwriter recently celebrated his sixty-eighth birthday. Her artist first name is inspired by Susan Vega’s song of the same name, while the last name Bloom refers to the main character. Ulysses Referenced by James Joyce. Poetry and music are the main materials with which the man presents his set of folk songs. In the 1970s, like older brother Christie, he was still active under his real name, Barry Moore. The real breakthrough came in the 1990s river bank like full of wonderful songs river bank, rescue operation and a little irony You Couldn’t have come at a better time. Accompanied by acoustic guitars, they passed, complementing the latter’s work in a pleasant set.

Now that the old giants of the past have almost disappeared from the world, there is room for the younger generation. Ben L’Oncle Soule has been a part of this for a while. She is not from Memphis nor any other state in The Deep South, French Tours being her home port. seven Nation Army was at the beginning of the set, the White Stripes’ song Irresistible as well as built on a light, sultry jazzy run a rose, Strong opening with an excellent band, it unfortunately fizzled out a bit as the set progressed.

Just before that, Sugar Ray Rayford had a wild party at the D Mississippi Clubtent. He sang in church as a child, a classic story for many people of color in America. At a very young age, he fought his way through difficult circumstances, found a way out with his powerful voice, and moved to San Diego to join The Urban Gypsies, an R&B and funk band. In his solo work he evolves towards a combination of old school soul with funky grooves and raw blues juxtaposed with social connectedness. That combination never fails to leave an impact on a platform. The sweaty Whirlwind pulled the entire tent with ease. Strong backing band with Drake ‘Mookiehead’ Shining on organ, a veteran who was still active with Deep Purple and Al Green and Danny Avila squeezing raw exploits out of his guitar. That combination with a tight rhythm section complemented with horns was a perfect combination for a man with untamed soul.

The Waterboys experienced their heyday in the eighties in ’93 with the Edinburgh-based formation Fairy Tale Over, which mixed pop and rock with Celtic elements, with lyrics supplied by frontman Mike Scott. Scott briefly explored the solo path, but has continued with The Waterboys since 2000, an impressive list of former band members. When violinist Steve Wickham, a key cog in the story, quit, Scott surrounded himself with flamboyant keyboard player Brother John and put on a solid, more rock-tinged show with a fiery version of Springsteen. because the Night In tribute to Patti Smith, this is the ocean, full moon fisherman Live effortlessly in that new musical jacket.

A more than fairly successful edition, the varied posters, in combination with the ideal spring weather, attracted around fifteen thousand festival goers to the meadow…

Photos: freddie vandervelpen