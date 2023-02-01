Soybean dollar effect: collapse of currency liquidation in January

The income of dollars from the field had a strong fall due to the advance that was registered last month. The impact of the drought on winter crops also played its part amid increasing tensions in the foreign exchange market.

It is a commonplace to say that there are no free lunches in economics and the data for foreign exchange settlement of the cereal and oleaginous complexes gives a master class on the medium and short-term impact of some taken to attend to the situation.

According to data published this Wednesday by the Chamber of Oil Industry of the Argentine Republic (CIARA) and the Center for Grain Exporters (CEC), companies in the sector liquidated for exports in January $928,372,001which represents a drop of 61% less than the same month of 2022 and 75% less than in December from last year.

It is a reflection of the early settlement of the second edition of the soybean dollar, which ended in December and contributed to the central bank something more than $3.1 billion. But how could it be otherwise, what was settled before is not available to be settled now.

«The income of foreign currency for the month of January is a reflection of a post-implementation grain market of Decree 787/2022 as well as the strong drought that aggravates the commercialization destined for export”, stressed CIARA-CEC.