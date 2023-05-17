Space Dance PC Full Version Game Free Download

Space Dance PC Full Version Game Free Download

about this game

Old-school twin-stick arcade shot enemies spawn to the beat of music casually crafted for a lunch break. It’s easy to start, hard to complete, and nearly impossible to pin down high scores.

If successful, every level is one song long, so roughly 2-3 minutes per round.
keyboard control
Get WASD Transmit Arrow Keys
Space pub for slow motion
Input to confirm menu
control gamepad
left stick move right stick shoot
Trigger ideal for slow motion
Menu identified by a/B

Space Dance PC Full Version Game Free Download

Step 1: Search for a reliable website that offers free game downloads.

Step 2: Click on the download button and wait for the download to finish.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, extract the downloaded files using a file extractor like WinRAR.

Step 4: Run the setup file and follow the on-screen instructions to install the game.

