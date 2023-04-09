Space – Transformers movies ranked, worst to best

Despite its many struggles, the Transformers movie franchise has amassed over $4.8 billion at the global box office, so it makes sense that both Hasbro and Paramount would be interested in keeping the Autobot-Decepticon war going on on the big screen. This summer, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts arrives with a global adventure inspired by the Beast Wars storyline, which focuses on the Maximals, the Predacons and the Terrorcons.

The widely derided five-film saga directed by Michael Bay, which ran from 2007 to 2017, was embraced by pop culture regardless, and definitely managed to bring a new generation of fans and audiences to the highly lucrative toys, animation and comics franchise – the only previous release of Transformers for the big screen was the 1986 animated film G1.

Optimus Prime, leader of the Autobots. (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

In 2018, Bumblebee effectively rebooted the film’s continuity to accommodate more cartoonish Transformer designs and a more lighthearted, retro sensibility. Despite being a critical success, the prequel reboot struggled to dominate the box office. This did not affect Hasbro and Paramount’s plans for a new Transformers saga; Rise of the Beasts is the next step.

