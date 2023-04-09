Space – Transformers movies ranked, worst to best

Despite its many struggles, the Transformers movie franchise has amassed over $4.8 billion at the global box office, so it makes sense that both Hasbro and Paramount would be interested in keeping the Autobot-Decepticon war going on on the big screen. This summer, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts arrives with a global adventure inspired by the Beast Wars storyline, which focuses on the Maximals, the Predacons and the Terrorcons.

The widely derided five-film saga directed by Michael Bay, which ran from 2007 to 2017, was embraced by pop culture regardless, and definitely managed to bring a new generation of fans and audiences to the highly lucrative toys, animation and comics franchise – the only previous release of Transformers for the big screen was the 1986 animated film G1 .

Optimus Prime, leader of the Autobots. (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

In 2018, Bumblebee effectively rebooted the film’s continuity to accommodate more cartoonish Transformer designs and a more lighthearted, retro sensibility. Despite being a critical success, the prequel reboot struggled to dominate the box office. This did not affect Hasbro and Paramount’s plans for a new Transformers saga; Rise of the Beasts is the next step.

So, with seven films behind us and another on the way, we’ve decided that now is the time to separate the Megatrons from the Starscreams so to speak, with our list of Transformers movies ranked from worst to best.

Transformers fans should check out our review of the LEGO Icons Optimus Prime set too. And if you’re looking for our opinions on other sci-fi movie series, we’ve got ranked lists for Star Wars , Star Trek , predator , robocop and much more!

7. Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Optimus Prime alongside a Sphrinx in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Release date of: June 24, 2009

June 24, 2009 Cast: Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson

Revenge of the Fallen committed one of the biggest sins of the cinema sequel: almost completely remaking the plot of the first film. While it’s bigger and more ambitious, the second installment of the live-action Transformers is uninspired and bloated, despite Michael Bay’s best efforts to keep us engaged. Above all, there’s an overabundance of unfunny sex jokes – and even a “sexbot” scene – that feels totally out of place in this franchise.

On the bright side, Revenge of the Fallen still looks amazing and packs in some impressive on-location action scenes that put those of many recent blockbusters to shame. Also, Optimus Prime kicks some serious Decepticon ass.

Watch Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen on Paramount+

6. Transformers: Age of Extinction

Optimus Prime riding a dinobot in Transformers: Age of Extinction. (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Release date of: June 27, 2014

June 27, 2014 Cast: Mark WahlbergStanley TucciNicola PeltzJack Reynor

Michael Bay’s fourth Transformers movie wasn’t really locked in when he finished work on 2011’s Dark of the Moon, but he ended up sticking with Hasbro’s eternal franchise for a while longer… and the results were mixed.

Age of Extinction successfully brings out the fan-favorite Dinobots and paints a darker picture of an Earth struggling to coexist with Transformers, good and bad. Unfortunately, its runtime feels excessive for what little plot there is, and the new trio of human leads aren’t quite as fun to watch as the original gang.

Perhaps more interesting are the small universe-building seeds planted here to expand the mythology behind the Transformers and their origins, but the actual story is pretty blurry and takes a long time to get off the ground.

Watch Transformers: Age of Extinction on Paramount+

5. Transformers: The Last Knight

Transformers: The Last Knight (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Release date of: June 21, 2017

June 21, 2017 Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Isabela Moner

After the saga’s lackluster “update” of Age of Extinction, The Last Knight feels like more of the same, but we have to admit it’s more effective and swings for the fences with the franchise’s most ridiculous script yet. We get to see Arthurian Transformers and Bumblebee hunting Nazis, which is awesome. The fifth live-action Transformers movie never slows down and is packed with concepts and scenes that would get most screenwriters kicked out of a meeting. Instead, Paramount and Bay fully embraced the unhinged silliness of it all, and even got a little self-conscious.

Its weakest aspects are its still excessive running time, a bunch of huge retcons, and an uninteresting (though less bloated) roster of human characters. There also wasn’t a good enough reason to bring Josh Duhamel and John Turturro back. But Sir Anthony Hopkins clearly had a lot of fun with his scenes, which often feel like a fever dream.

4. Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Dark of the Moon. (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Release date of: June 29, 2011

June 29, 2011 Cast: Shia LaBeouf, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson

Dark of the Moon is often overlooked in the conversation about these movies, and that’s because it works for the most part in a non-offensive way. Yeah, it’s still pretty silly and often undercooked when it comes to the drama, plus the Autobots’ politics are more uh-oh than ever in this entry, but their full-scale chaos and NASA-centric script are restrained enough to provide effective entertainment that doesn’t kill your brain cells.

Megan Fox wasn’t present in the third film – the character of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley appears out of nowhere in Sam Witwicky’s life – but most of the main cast from the previous two films remained with decent enough roles to play. Plus, Patrick Dempsey, John Malkovich, and Frances McDormand had a lot of fun with their respective roles. Also, Leonard Nimoy has returned to the franchise!

Watch Transformers: Dark of the Moon on Paramount+

3. Transformers

Transformers (2007). (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Release date of: July 3, 2007

July 3, 2007 Cast: Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson

The first live-action Transformers remains a remarkable piece of Amblin-style cinema, even if you don’t like Michael Bay’s directing style, flawed plot, and cartoonish human characters. Steven Spielberg’s (Executive Producer) touch can be felt throughout the film, and both the writers and Bay himself clearly struggled to make the titular Transformers and their powers work in live action, which was no small feat at the time. .

More interestingly, Transformers works very well as a piece of post-9/11 American cinema, with the villainous Decepticons infiltrating the United States with targeted cover attacks before all hell breaks loose. Paranoia and intrusive security are a big part of the story, and the whole good/evil “aliens” angle feels like a perfect fit for the late 2000s.

Transformers

2. Bee

Bumblebee (Transformers). (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Release date of: December 21, 2018

December 21, 2018 Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, John Ortiz, Jorge Lendeborg Jr.

Bumblebee failed to convince most viewers to pay for a ticket due to franchise fatigue and a poor marketing campaign. “Is it a reboot or a prequel to the Bay films? Why should we care?” But those who gave Travis Knight a chance in Transformers walked away smiling, to say the least.

For starters, the 1980s setting (over-the-top in 2018) felt heartfelt and just the right amount of nostalgic. The cast of characters is also lean but charming, with Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena leading opposite sides of a conflict that hasn’t yet become very big nor led by the Transformers. It’s a film that puts the characters above the spectacle, making it more meaningful. And of course, those G1-inspired designs (that Cybertron prologue!) are beautiful.

Watch Bumblebee on Paramount+

1. Transformers: The Movie

Transformers: The Movie. (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Release date of: August 8, 1986

August 8, 1986 Cast: Peter CullenFrank WelkerLeonard NimoyOrson Welles

The original Transformers movie, culmination of the G1 animated series, still has “the touch” and more than enough laser ammo to shatter hearts (including ours). Originally disturbing to die-hard aficionados for its plot and violent deaths, it eventually became a cult classic, and with good reason.

While this film was clearly intended as a business-minded update to the toy franchise, its bold creative changes now seem more worthwhile and show that the big intellectual property holders weren’t afraid to let the past die and leap into the unknown.