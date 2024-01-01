Spain fails in financial well-being – ORH

This is the main finding of the latest Cigna 360-Vitality study, which analyzes the impact of economic stress on the health of the population. The score received by our country, 24/100, highlights significant shortcomings that are especially felt among the Zeta and Millennial generations. Effects include: lack of rest, increased cardiovascular risk, headaches, digestive problems, and difficulty managing emotions and mood swings.

It is known as economic anxiety or financial stress and it is a constantly present reality, but, at the beginning of the year, it gets an amplifier after returning to normal after being immersed in December’s high expenses and the so-called “January slump”. goes. ,

According to data from the Center for Sociological Research (CIS), about 40% of the Spanish population considers its economic situation to be bad or very bad. and new Cigna 360-Vitality Study, Award to our country 24 points out of 100 regarding financial well-being, this figure is well below optimal levels. The most common reasons for economic discomfort cited by citizens are: high cost of living (47%); uncertainty about the future (38%); and personal finance situation (38%).

In fact, statistics obtained around the world do not differ much from this reality and show that a 67% of the population believe that the cost of living and inflation are making the ability to maintain a healthy economic situation too expensive., and, especially, Generation Zeta (70%) and millennium (72%) are those who show a greater tendency to experience financial stress.

healthy man in healthy body

Economic difficulties have a very direct impact on the lives of families. On the one hand, problems of subsistence, constant worry about being able to meet basic expenses, insecurity in the face of any unexpected event, social isolation, etc.; On the other hand, unattainable economic expectations can cause disappointment and anxiety. If we add to this the lack of financial knowledge, the decision making process will be shrouded in insecurity.

offered analysis Cigna Healthcare Based on the results of this report, it lists the most relevant consequences resulting from financial stress, both physical and mental:

lack of rest, Constant worries create anxiety and stress, which are two of the biggest barriers to sleep, staying asleep, and getting restful rest throughout the night. Both conditions influence each other and can create a vicious cycle that is very difficult to get out of: Stress disrupts sleep and lack of it increases sensitivity to stress, The guidelines for improving the quality of rest in these cases are general for other anxiety conditions. necessary to produce healthy habits, With a regular schedule, favorable sleeping conditions in the room or avoiding heavy dinners.

increased risk of heart disease, Under stress the body releases hormones such as adrenaline, which can Increases blood pressure, as well as increases heart rate and creates a feeling of palpitations Or irregular heartbeat.

Mood swings and difficulty managing emotions, Another set of common results is irritability, mood swings, and difficulty managing emotionsWhich directly affects personal relationships and quality of life.

Frequent headaches and migraines. When a person is constantly anxious, he or she may experience muscle tension in the neck, shoulders, and scalp, resulting in, tension headache, Practice relaxation techniques Such as meditation, yoga or deep breathing can help reduce muscle tension and provide relief from headaches.

Most frequent digestive problems, The connection between stress and the digestive system is direct and arises from the close communication between the brain and the gastrointestinal system, known as the gut-brain axis, which is also very sensitive to anxiety and is associated with a variety of disorders. reacts to it. ,

Keys to Healthy Financial Management

Going through an uncertain economic situation can be very difficult. Especially when there are more vulnerable people in charge of the family, such as children, the elderly or the chronically ill. The physical symptoms that appear as a result of financial stress syndrome can be combated with the same guidelines as if the origin were of any other type. Sleep, High Blood Pressure, Emotional Management, etc. Provide feedback on specific solutions.

But in case of this type of concern, Cigna Healthcare Recommends addressing not only the consequences, but also the root that causes them. Following are the suggested guidelines to avoid stress due to financial difficulties:

look for emotional support and counseling From expert professionals whenever possible.

From expert professionals whenever possible. Avoid comparing yourself to others From a financial perspective, since each person’s circumstances are unique.

From a financial perspective, since each person’s circumstances are unique. to plan: Define achievable financial goals and short-term to achieve realistic goals, reduce anxiety, and improve the ability to manage complex financial situations.

and short-term to achieve realistic goals, reduce anxiety, and improve the ability to manage complex financial situations. Financial debt and lack of savings represent an additional mental burden. it is fundamental Set up recurring payments and save regularly Face financial emergencies and create a sense of security.

Face financial emergencies and create a sense of security. Keep track of income and expenses. Establish a clear and realistic budget This allows you to make more informed financial decisions and reduce uncertainty and, as a result, anxiety. It should also be kept in mind that it is important to regularly review and adjust these budgets to ensure that they remain updated and in line with expenses.

This allows you to make more informed financial decisions and reduce uncertainty and, as a result, anxiety. It should also be kept in mind that it is important to regularly review and adjust these budgets to ensure that they remain updated and in line with expenses. estimate purchase, allocating money effectively and preemptively and without succumbing to offers and discounts on things that are not needed. mail of Plan your finances in advance and buy wisely It not only helps in maintaining a healthy financial balance but also contributes significantly in reducing financial anxiety.

All of these practices provide a sense of control, reduce uncertainty, and promote more informed and rational decisions, helping to avoid impulsive spending and ultimately preventing stress associated with finances.