Spain shines in team coach with silver medal that brings it closer to Paris

Doha, 6 February (EFE).- Spain is established among the world elite of artistic swimming as it performed this Tuesday with a silver medal in the most prestigious technical exercise of the program, in which China demonstrated its tremendous quality and Japan Completed the podium.

The Spanish women, who were world champions in Fukuoka last summer, added a fourth medal for the Spanish delegation after the silver of María de Valdés (10 km open water) and the bronze medal in the synchronized 3 m springboard (Abadía-Garcia Boissier). and in the technical pair (Alisa Ozhogina-Iris Tio).

China, which had trouble interpreting the new rules in Fukuoka, has bounced back in a big way at this World Cup and broke the points record by getting close to 300 points (299.8712), the most for a team on the edge of the pool. Leading the Spanish is Anna Terrace.

The competition for the silver medal was very exciting. The Spanish team added 275.8925 points and overtook Japan (275.8787) in a very balanced competition, confirming the resurgence of the Americans (266.9333), led by Spaniard Andrea Fuentes.

The Spanish team was brilliant and achieved a result that brought them closer to the Games after today’s fifth place and silver in the acrobatic event. Also missing are free exercises for teams and for pairs to certify Olympic tickets.

Mayuko Fujiki’s group performed ‘Mambo’ from West Side Story, a version by Venezuelan Gustavo Dudamel with which Mayuko Fujiki’s girls shined.

Wearing colorful swimsuits, they played with the concept of dance competitions from old American films. For two minutes they turned the pool into a gym and a fight took place between the two groups, the result of which was spectacular.

It was a risky bet and even more so after the level offered by the United States and Italy. They knew they had to give everything in the final in which the opponent was to beat Japan, because China, as was the case with Russia at the time, seemed to be on another level.

And they do it that way. Confident, determined, he completed an extremely difficult exercise without failure. This is the new way of understanding synchro from Spain, which is gradually regaining its place in this specialty, after years in which it had everything and having to go through a long journey to recover its moment.

The strategy worked. You just had to take enough risks but be very reliable and in this World Cup, Spain, which has two medals, is very reliable and there are no penalties in big competitions.

Mayuko Fujiki said after practice, “Our goal was to enter the ‘top 5’ to get into the Games and we have taken many details into consideration so as not to risk anything, anything, anything.”

Spain knew it could not finish first, but if it took the risk it could finish eighth. “You have to be reliable and you don’t have to have any ‘basemark’ (these days), and that’s what happened,” he stressed.

Fujiki praised the quality of his team as they swam “very well”, they were “fantastic” and although they have not yet qualified for the Games, he is already looking forward to “changing some things for Paris”. Thinking about.

“Today we won the silver medal with an exercise of the same (technical) difficulty as China, which means we are improving a lot. The next exercise is the free exercise, and we are going to make a good decision,” he said.

He commented that getting silver in a final like today with China, Japan, the United States, Italy and Ukraine, who all dropped out of the group of favorites due to penalties, is very complicated.

“The Six Nations are competing at the highest level, small things can let you down, so I’m very satisfied with the whole team and also with the young girls Lilou Lluis and Texel Ferré, who were making their World Cup debut ,” He said.

The next appointment for the team will be free practice after acrobatic and technical practice is completed. They do not want to venture into the pool, but if they qualify in the top five, Spain will be in Paris, represented in two events on the Olympic artistic swimming program.

The final challenge opens next Thursday with qualifications (7:30 CET), with the free final starting at 12:00 CET on Friday the 9th.

francisco avila

