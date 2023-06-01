Spam robots target ‘The Little Mermaid’: Famous movie database should adjust scoring system

Film database IMBD had to adjust its rating system after robots collectively gave the film the lowest score the little Mermaid, Because the lead actress Halle Bailey is black. Since it was announced that she would be playing the role of Ariel, several racist comments have been made about the live action film.

The Internet Movie Database (IMBd) is the largest movie database. Not only can you find out the story and cast of a movie, but you can also rate them. so got it the little Mermaid Average rating of seven out of ten stars. Something that seems to be in line with the overall ratings on the site.

Yet 39 percent of all reviews got the site barely a star. According to IMBd because robots are sending bad reviews en masse to keep the average as low as possible. “The rating system has detected unusual activity in this movie,” IMBD wrote in a statement on its website on Wednesday. “To maintain system reliability, we used a different calculation.”

racist reactions

Ever since Disney announced in 2019 that Halle Bailey would play Ariel, there have been many racist reactions to the film, such as “Disney wants to shove diversity down our throats” and “A black mermaid, that’s not possible?”. And when the first pictures were shared, the hashtag #NotMyAriel started trending. However, according to Bailey, it is important for black children: “If I had a black mermaid as a girl, that would be great,” the actress told the newspaper. Guardian, “It would have changed my whole life, confidence and self-esteem.”

The same happened with last year’s series on the site lord of the rings: rings of power, because part of the cast was also black there. As a result, Amazon, the owner of IMBD, had to ensure that reviews were vetted by moderators before they appeared online.