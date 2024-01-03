Spanish artistic swimming team will meet in Paris

China, as it had already done in the technical exercise, also won the gold medal in the artistic swimming free exercise at the Doha 2024 World Championships, finishing ahead of the teams from the United States and Japan.

Spain, which came fourth, one step off the podium, secured Olympic qualification in both teams and pair (Alisa Ozogina-Iris Tio) so will have maximum representation at Paris 2024.

The other two teams to qualify for the Olympic Games in teams and doubles at this World Cup are Italy and Canada. Earlier, teams from China, Mexico, Australia, Egypt as well as host France had already achieved it.

The Chinese added 339.7604 points, while the Japanese added 315.9021 and the Americans 304.9021. The team was coached by Spaniard Andrea Fuentes. The Spanish women added 302.8228 points.

Artistic swimming ends this Saturday at the Aspire Dome. Designed by French architect Roger Taliber, the same who designed the Parc des Princes in Paris, the 1976 Montreal Olympic Stadium and the Khalifa Stadium, it is located inside Aspire Academy.

It has a capacity of 15,500 people in its 40,000 square meters and can host thirteen sporting events simultaneously. It has hosted the 2006 Asian Games, the 2010 World Athletics Championships and the 2018 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, among other tournaments.

Between 2 and 18 February, the Aspire Dome, Doha’s Old Port and the Hamad Aquatic Center are the three venues that will host the Doha 2024 World Championships, with 75 medal events in six sports: swimming, artistic swimming, open water, diving, high altitude. Jumping and water polo.

The major event is being held in Doha for the first time after successfully hosting several global aquatics events over the years, including the 12th FINA World Swimming Championships (25 m) 2014, nine editions of the FINA Swimming World Cup, four FINA World Marathon included. Swimming Series event and a FINA Diving World Series event in 2009.