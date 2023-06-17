Spanish international Borja Iglesias and teammates fume over homophobic reactions: “People who keep doing this need immediate help”

Real Betis attackers Borja Iglesias (30) and Aitor Ruibal (27) have taken a strong stand against homophobia on social media. The two pro footballers have been subjected to homophobic slurs after a picture of them carrying bags to a club employee’s wedding went viral on social media.

“Following the efforts of a vocal minority to ridicule my colleague Borja Iglesias and me regarding the perceived connection of our dress and our sexual orientation, I just want to underscore the importance of respect for everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation.” Without doing, and want to continue the fight against homophobia and its eradication, ”Antore Ruibal wrote on his Twitter account. “Those who continue to behave like this need urgent help. The problem lies with them in their intolerance and their complexes.

“Thank you so much for the many messages of affection,” wrote two-time Spain international Borja Iglesias on his Twitter account. “And to those who are still in prehistoric times, I send you much courage. It must be very difficult not to grow and get stuck in your own vision instead of enjoying the things that make life so beautiful. (…) Every Every time situations like this occur, they give me the strength to keep fighting so that everyone can enjoy themselves and others as they truly want to.

Borja Iglesias has long been known for his fight against homophobia. He has also been playing with painted nails since 2020. First they painted it black as a statement of support for Black Lives Matter. Later when she received homophobic reactions, she decided to paint her nails every possible color as a protest against homophobia. “Some reactions have become normal when they shouldn’t be normal,” he said at the time. “Instead of talking, I act. Then I think: no we need to straighten it out,