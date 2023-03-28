Spanish newspaper says Shakira has been dating for four months

The man did not have his identity revealed and it would be the reason for Shakira to anticipate her move to Miami

Looks like the queue has moved to Shakira (46). According to the Spanish press, the singer would be dating after the controversial divorce of Gerard Pique (36)”, made official in 2022. After the divorce, the singer would have been extremely shaken mainly because of the betrayal, but by all indications, the Colombian is dating again.

She would have met the affair, whose identity has not been revealed, in Miami, United States, and they would be together for about four months: “Looks like the Colombian singer could have found a mystery man she apparently met in Miami and has been in contact with for four months”said a source close to the Spanish newspaper.

However, the person in question did not give further details regarding the suitor, keeping secret any characteristic regarding the ‘mysterious man’.

The singer even thought about moving to Miami with her children Milan10 years old, and sasha, from 8, in June, at the end of the school year, after reaching a custody agreement with Piqué over the heirs. However, the vehicle pointed out that she decided to anticipate the trip to Florida to the beginning of April, taking into account the possible new relationship.

According to the Spanish website, the idea of ​​bringing the move forward was thought of before his mother, Nidia Ripoll, was hospitalized in the Catalan capital after being diagnosed with a blood clot in her leg.

Piqué’s mother would have helped the player to betray Shakira

According to a Spanish publication, the soccer player’s mother would have helped him to betray the singer. According to the columnist Laura Fathe athlete’s mother, Montserrat Bernabeu lent one of his houses for his son to meet his current girlfriend Clara Chiawhile he was still married to Shakira.

“When the relationship between Piqué and Clara Chía began, they took refuge in a house that Piqué’s parents have in Cabrils, Spain. While Shakira cried on her mother-in-law’s shoulder, she was complicit in hiding this new relationship.”