Spanish researcher awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine on best strategies to tackle AMR

The spread of antibiotic resistance is a major threat to human and animal health, and new solutions are needed to avoid reaching a future without effective antibiotics.

ana meleroResearcher at the University of Valencia (UV) and juan aparicio (Complutense University of Madrid) together with other experts from eight European, Asian, Australian and American research centers have concluded that to fight super-resistant bacteria adapted to current drugs, the best methods are bacteriophages, CRISPR technology and nanotechnology. There are technologies.

“Bacteriophage (viruses that only infect bacteria, not our eukaryotic cells), CRISPR technology (based on genetic modifications, where Cas proteins can be activated, which allow cutting and destroying the RNA of bacteria and viruses) Gives) and use of nanotechnology is one solution. “There is clear evidence against the increasing presence of these resistant bacteria,” says Ana Melero, from the Department of Pharmacy, Pharmaceutical Technology and Parasitology at the University of Valencia.

According to experts, the recommended strategies should be implemented at various levels to deal with this problem. Thus, “patient awareness of the condition should be increased and measures should be taken to reduce new resistance, reduce current misuse or abuse of drugs, improve selectivity of treatment, and explain the risks.” Identify new antibioticsThat includes more complex approaches such as small molecules and biological drugs,” explains researcher Juan Aparicio of the Complutense University of Madrid.

They say that the reason for this situation is the misuse of conventional antibiotics (abuse for human use), widespread use of hygiene measures. Overuse of antibiotics in animals and incorrect administration or completion of treatment.

The research interviewed relevant figures in the field of advanced drug delivery systems to reduce or avoid antibiotic resistance. is about Claus-Michael Lehr (Saarland University, Germany) and clive prestige And nikki thomas (both from the University of South Australia, Australia), with Nobel Laureates in Medicine Richard J. roberts, Similarly, the editor of the article has been mª jose alonso (National Research Award, Jaime I Award).

The research explains the barriers that drugs have to overcome to reach the area where they are to act, for example, orally, the acidic pH of the stomach which causes many drugs to degrade. Then, once they reach the area where the bacteria are, they must cross the so-called biofilm, which is a type of gel that is formed when many bacteria form a colony with water, carbohydrates and proteins that They secrete, and which acts as protection for, bacteria. Colony. Once drugs pass through this biofilm and reach the bacteria, they primarily have to overcome its outer shell.