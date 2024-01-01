Spanish veterinarians analyze the impact of artificial intelligence in animal behavioral therapy

development of artificial intelligence (Aye) marked a significant change in the practice of veterinary medicine, and from the behavioral medicine group (gemka) of the Spanish Association of Veterinarian Specialists in Small Animals (awepa, german quintana diez Has analyzed the situation in an article.

“Emerging as an innovative technology in various fields, AI is now starting to Gradually integrate into veterinary careRevolutionizing everything from diagnosis to treatment of animals,” he explains.

He explains that the implementation of AI has been driven by the desire to “improve accuracy in diagnosis, increase efficiency in treatment, and improve productivity.”

“With the increasing complexity and volume of data in animal care, AI provides essential tools Analyzing and interpreting informationAllowing veterinarians to make more informed and data-driven decisions,” he says.

From advanced medical image analysis, to optimized medical records management, to AI, he says, “there is.” Changes in the way veterinarians communicate With our patients and their families.”

Applications of artificial intelligence in diagnosis and treatment

For Quintana, the application of AI in the diagnosis and treatment of veterinary diseases has “opened new doors in the accuracy and efficiency of animal care.” “AI systems are becoming increasingly capable analyze medical imagessuch as “Useful in diagnosing complex diseases that may not be noticed with conventional examinations.”

Furthermore, he points out that AI plays an important role in personalization of treatments. “By analyzing large sets of data, including clinical history and past treatment responses, AI algorithms can suggest more effective treatment options tailored to the individual needs of each animal. it Ability to personalize treatments “This is particularly valuable in chronic cases or rare diseases, where standard responses may not be effective,” he explains.

“The use of AI in veterinary medicine not only improves the quality of care, but also This also reduces the time required significantly. To reach an accurate diagnosis, allowing veterinarians to act immediately in critical situations,” he emphasizes.

For veterinarians, AI is revolutionizing the way veterinarians communicate with and educate families with pets and future professionals in the field. “The Chatbots and Virtual Assistants AI-powered FAQs provide fast and accurate answers to frequently asked questions, improving the user experience and providing a source of information for families with pets. These systems also serve as educational tools, providing important information on preventive care, nutrition and animal behavior,” he said.

“In the educational sector, AI is transforming the training of veterinarians. Online learning platforms and interactive AI-based simulations allow students to experience a variety of clinical scenarios in a controlled and safe environment. This not only improves the quality of education prepares future veterinarians For a more integrated practice with technology,” he defends.

Artificial Intelligence in Veterinary Clinical Ethics

Clinical ethology, or behavioral medicine, is another area where AI will make a significant difference, according to the veterinarian, who believes that, through the use of advanced algorithms and data analysis, AI can offer new approaches. understanding animal behavior,

“In recent studies, scientists have used AI to classify behaviors In wild and domestic animals, significantly higher accuracy is demonstrated than traditional methods. “This is important not only for diagnosing and treating behavioral problems, but also for furthering our overall understanding of animal welfare,” he explains.

Additionally, innovation in clinical ethology is being driven by the development of advanced cameras and AI-powered video analysis systems. “These systems can record and Analyze pet behavior, provides a thorough analysis that includes the frequency, duration, and context of certain behaviors. This technology allows veterinarians to more accurately identify the animal’s ethogram and see if there have been any changes, in addition to quickly detecting signs of stress or illness,” he explains.

Another promising innovation he mentioned is smart virtual assistant, Able to interact with animals. These helpers may reinforce appropriate behavior through verbal stimuli or even be associated with reward providers.

“The capabilities of these assistants go beyond simple conversation; “They can be programmed to recognize and respond to specific behaviors, thus facilitating training and improving the overall well-being of the animal,” he explains.

Modern veterinary medicine is advancing rapidly with technologies such as wearable, the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence are revolutionizing the care of animals and the understanding of their behavior. Thus, there are devices already available and many others in development, such as Sure PetCare, which stands out with devices for dogs and cats that monitor health and well-being, including activity and sleep.

On the other hand, he says that there will be significant progress in the field of veterinary medicine in the coming years due to significant shortages. Cost of genetic sequencing testsThat, combined with advances in artificial intelligence, is paving the way toward truly personalized veterinary medicine.

“The ability to sequence genomes at low cost not only facilitates more accurate diagnosis and tailored treatments for various diseases, but also opens new doors in animal behavioral medicine. Genetic sequencing integrated with AI predictive analytics allows veterinarians to better understand genetic predispositions to specific behaviors, resulting in more effective therapeutic approaches tailored to each animal’s individual needs. it Confluence of genetics and technology “Digital technology promises to revolutionize not only the way we treat animals in terms of physical health, but also how we view and understand their behaviour, taking clinical ethics to unprecedented levels of personalisation. Let’s go,” he defends.

Challenges, future thoughts and conclusions

But veterinarians recall that, despite its many benefits, the integration of AI into veterinary medicine meets “significant challenges.” “The Ethical aspects related to privacy Lack of data and over-dependence on technology are the primary concerns. Additionally, there is the challenge of maintaining a balance between technical proficiency and the clinical intuition and experience of the veterinarian,” he notes.

“Looking ahead, AI will continue to evolve and transform the veterinary field. Professionals have the challenge of staying up to date and adopting these new tools to provide the best possible care to animals,” he says.

In general, he believes that the introduction of artificial intelligence in veterinary medicine goes beyond improving diagnosis and treatment. “One of the biggest benefits of Ability to significantly increase efficiency In repetitive and administrative tasks,” he says.

“AI tools that are capable of generating, summarizing, and evaluating reports, as well as analyzing video, audio, and images of patients, can free veterinarians from a large portion of their administrative workload. -Can contribute to improving life balance.” and veterinary staff. This not only does not benefit your health, but can also cause harm. Have a positive impact on the quality of care they provide For our patients,” he explains.

This automation of processes for the veterinarian not only optimizes time, but also probability of error is reduced On tasks that can be tedious and prone to human error. By delegating these tasks to AI systems, veterinarians can redirect their attention and energy to what really matters: the care and well-being of their patients.

Furthermore, he said, the integration of AI into veterinary practice has notable impacts on the training and professional development of veterinarians. ,having more time available, they can dedicate themselves to continuing education, staying updated with the latest advancements and techniques in their field. This not only improves the quality of service offered but also increases the experience and knowledge of the professional,” he explains.

“In short, AI will play a key role in redefining veterinary practice“allowing professionals to focus more on what really matters, improving the quality of their work and ultimately, enriching their professional and personal lives,” he concluded.