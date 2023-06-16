Spanish village sentences man to death for saving bather

© Stock

It is governed by the Supreme Court of the Canary Islands (TSJC). The incident took place on April 15, 2020, at this beach which is considered dangerous. There were no lifeguards or signs warning of danger on the beach. The deceased, a local resident, did not hesitate for a moment and jumped into the water to save a woman in distress. He worked, but he himself died.

Essential information about the hazard was missing

Despite the City Council claiming in its defense that Arturo knew and assumed the risks while performing the rescue work, and was therefore not financially responsible, the TSJC rejected this claim. According to reports from Cadena SER, the verdict stated that the deceased “made a good decision, but was not correct due to the lack of necessary information, such as a red flag or danger signal, which would have warned him of the real danger”. .

compensation of 240,000 euros

The verdict states that it is “the sole responsibility of the damaging result of the city council of La Oliva, the owner of the service” because they failed to ensure that the danger was signaled with a red flag or by closing the beach. That is why the city council has been ordered to pay compensation of 240,000 euros to the victim’s family.

Read also: Will your favorite beach in Spain fly the blue flag this year?