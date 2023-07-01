Sparta Rotterdam picks up low-cost successor to retired Adil Ausar in Tijs Welthuis, Arizona

Sparta Rotterdam will strengthen the selection for the new season with Tise Welthuis. The talented defender comes from AZ and will sign a three-season contract with the option of a further year at Het Kastel next week. This news came to light on Saturday afternoon Wire,

After the departure of Adil Ausar, Sparta was looking for reinforcements for the center of the defence. The 36-year-old Ausar recently hung up his football boots and is now working as Henk Fraser’s assistant at RKC Waalwijk. So Velthuis will fill that gap and is relatively cheap for Sparta. The 21-year-old defender is worth just under €150,000.

Velthuis played for years in the youth academy of FC Twente, who sold him to AZ in the summer of 2019. Unfortunately, there was no serious success at that club, although Welthuis made his debut in Alkmaarders main force. Last season he played 31 games for NAC Breda on loan. If Breda’s team was promoted, they also had the option of taking over Welthuis from AZ.

The talented bump certainly isn’t Sparta’s first acquisition. Pelle Clement (RKC Waalwijk), Said Bakri (RKC Waalwijk), Django Warmerdam (FC Utrecht) and Sergi Rosanas (FC Barcelona) have already joined the ranks. In addition, Koki Saito has been loaned from Lommel SK for one more season. Kevin Strootmann is also on the wishlist of the Rotterdammers, who believe in him football international want to go back.