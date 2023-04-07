‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’? Taylor Swift dancer leaks version of track

One of the dancers Taylor Swift may have given a precious hint to the artist’s fans by sharing a rehearsal video on social networks. The dancer, who is accompanying the singer in the ‘The Eras Tour‘, published a video of the dance rehearsals for the next show with the song “Enchanted” this Thursday (6).

Apparently the version used during the stage marking is a re-recording of ‘Taylor’s Version’ and not the one originally released on the album “Speak Now“, from 2010.

The video left fans of the American singer excited about the possibility of “Speak Now” be the next album re-released by her. The third album of Swift’s career is one of her biggest hits and adds classics like “mine“, “Dear John” It is “Back to December“.

The last re-recording released by Taylor was from the album “Red“, in November 2021. A new version for her second album of her career, the “fearless“, is also available on audio platforms, both with extra songs written by the singer at the time she produced the original albums.

Swift intends to re-release her entire discography re-recorded up to the “Reputation“, from 2017. It is quite possible that the remaining re-recordings will arrive along the ‘The Ages‘, tour that remembers all the stages of the artist’s career.