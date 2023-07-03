Special edition Ferrari SF90 XX supercar showcased

Ferrari surprises with special edition SF90 XX supercar



By Man Style Editorial

A special-edition Ferrari SF90 XX supercar has been unveiled by the Italian automaker and it comes with stunning performance and aerodynamics.

Ferrari has unveiled a special edition of its SF90 supercar, the SF90 XX. The new high-performance model comes with the same plug-in hybrid powertrain, with a twin-turbocharged V8 engine and three electric motors.

However, the upgraded engine for this XX version has 786 horsepower, the result of improved intake and exhaust ports, new pistons, and an increased compression ratio. With the new XtraBoost function, total system power is 1,016 hp.

Another notable detail is the 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 2.3 seconds – 0.2 seconds faster than the standard SF90 model. Improved aerodynamics is another important aspect of the car, as elements have been redesigned to increase downforce. According to Ferrari, the model offers significantly more downforce at 250 km/h. Also, the model retains the active rear spoiler. However, it has been updated to switch between low-drag and high-downforce modes.

The 799 SF90 XX Stradale Coupé and 599 SF90 XX Spyder that will be built have already been sold with starting prices of around €773,000 and €854,000 respectively. Which Ferrari SF90 XX would you buy?











