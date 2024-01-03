Special Operations: Lionesses renewed for season 2, with a major change

Taylor Sheridan’s action series is expected to return for season 2 — but it may be different from the first season in a few ways.

The name Taylor Sheridan may ring a bell: She created the very popular series, yellowstonewith Kevin Costner, but also its spin-off (1883, 1923 There is much more to come too).

He is also a skilled director wind river And people who want me dead, And if he specializes in the Western genre, the filmmaker has been able to visit other horizons, especially in favor of the series mayor of kingstown Or tulsa king For which he was a screenwriter.

his last series Special Operations: Lioness It launched on Paramount+ in 2023, where it achieved impressive success and became the most watched production in the history of the streaming platform. Not surprisingly, season 2 was in the plans: we’ll tell you what it is.

series Lioness Taylor Sheridan will return for season 2

season 2 ofSpecial Operations: Lioness According to Daniel Richtman, this will be confirmed – but the series should be developed in its second season, revising both its structure and its casting.

According to the insider: “Lioness has been renewed for season 2. The series will be an anthology series and the next season will feature a new cast. It will take place in Mexico and focus on the war against Mexican drug cartels,

The first installment of the series stars Zoe Saldana as Zoe, a CIA officer in charge of the Lioness program, in which female officers are trained to infiltrate terrorist groups and prevent future attacks. Nicole Kidman played Jo’s superior, while Lesla de Oliveira played Cruz, a recruit brought into the program.

In a previous interview with Comic Book, Zoe Saldana talked about the possibility of a return Lioness For the second season: “I heard things here and there. I hope this is planned. We, Nicole (Kidman) and I were nervous. We had hope. We were so optimistic that the series would find its audience.,

,But this is a women-oriented show, where women are the main ones. And they wear hats that men usually wear. And then, when we started the publicity, our press tour, we got hit by the strike. So we were swimming against the current. Knowing that in the first month of Lioness’ release, it became the most watched series on Paramount+ at that time,

De Oliveira was also interviewed by TVLine, asked about his character’s appearance in the Season 2 storyline. His response was blunt, but encouraging: “Do you know ? I don’t know. To be completely honest, I’m in the same boat as you. I remain available! But I think whatever Taylor has planned, if she has something planned, it would be great.,

For those who haven’t discovered the series yet, Special Operations: Lioness Available on Paramount+.