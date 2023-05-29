Special units arrest suspect after domestic violence in Shoten: two slightly injured (Shoten)

Special units and the police had to be called out on Sunday evening for a case of domestic violence in Hendrik Geertstraat in Schotten. In doing so the desperate man injured himself and his companion. He was questioned at a later date and has since been arrested.

In Hendrik Geertstraat, a suspect injured his wife and himself. The road was completely cleared as a precautionary measure to ensure that the entire operation goes smoothly. “We don’t know exactly what is happening. We have been out for several hours and hope to be able to return home soon,” replied a local resident.

After hours of hard work, the young man was caught. Around 12:30 the police tape was removed and local residents were allowed to return home. “The cause is not clear at this time,” said a spokesman for the Shoten police zone. “The victim was able to leave the home before our services arrived.”

Alcohol and the draw of Antwerp, whose flag hangs from the house, may have played a major role in the feud. “History repeats itself,” says a former suspect on Facebook. On Monday, the man was questioned and arrested.

