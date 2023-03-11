“Spetfy”: NGO mixes artists and Spotify in humorous pet calendar

After the dog bus in Alaska, a Brazilian invention is drawing attention on social media. Associação 101 Viralatas is bringing “Spetfy” – a combination of the name of the music streaming “Spotify” and the word “pet”. The idea is to transform shelter animals into national and international artists in a super fun calendar.

Among the great names in music, there are “AuAucione” (Alcione), “Cãozuza” (Cazuza), “Zeca Padoguinho” (Zeca Pagodinho), “AuAuceu Valença” (Alceu Valença), “Cãoetano Veloso” (Caetano Veloso), “ RAU Seixas” (Raul Seixas), “Cachorrita Lee” (Rita Lee).

Kittens are not left out, with representatives like Lady Gata (Lady Gaga), Cat Perry (Katy Perry) and AMIAUnihouse (Amy Winehouse).

Each pet also gets an excerpt inspired by a remarkable song by its artist. The photo by AMIAUnihouse, for example, has the phrase “They tried to leave me without food, but I said no, no, no”, in reference to the hit “Rehab”, by the British singer.⁠

According to the NGO, the action should benefit hundreds of the shelter’s more than 300 animals. Calendar proceeds go towards rescues, veterinary care, neutering, feed donations and care for the animals that live on site.

“Spetfy” became so famous that it became an article in the newspaper GHZ, in Rio Grande do Sul. The NGO 101 Viralatas emerged in 2009 and is located in the Santa Cecília neighborhood, in Viamão, in the metropolitan region of Porto Alegre.

How to purchase a Spefy calendar?

Each copy costs R$20 and you can find them at Brechó da 101 Viralatas or at other points of sale. For those who live far away, it is possible to make the purchase via WhatsApp: (51) 99451-7202. Items are shipped by PAC, via Correios, throughout Brazil.

You can also help the organization with donations, sponsoring pets, signing up to be a volunteer walker and more.