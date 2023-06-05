‘Spider-Man 4’ with Tom Holland postponed due to Hollywood attacks

Holland has played the protagonist in six films so far. Half of them focused on his character, with other films revolving around other Marvel characters. , © Reuters

The Hollywood Screenwriters Strike is another victim. The fourth film about the character Spider-Man starring actor Tom Holland (27) will not appear on the previously announced release date.

That unfortunate news was announced by the hero himself. “I can’t say much,” Holland said. “But there have been talks about a new part. Those talks have been suspended indefinitely, in solidarity with the writers, who are currently on strike. It was earlier decided to make a new Spider Man But all the meetings have been postponed. The film was to release on June 7, 2024, but that date would not be met.

Holland has now played the role of Veer in six films. Half of them focused on his character, with other films revolving around other Marvel characters. Spider-Man had only a supporting role in this. But the character is one of the most popular heroes in the Marvel Universe.

Meanwhile, the strike in Hollywood has been going on for a whole month. Screenwriters decided to stop working because they weren’t getting better pay from major studios and streaming services. He was so upset for months that this profession no longer earned him enough money to survive. The fear among many is that the strike will go on for months, which ironically many imagine will not be created and therefore will be scrapped. As a result, screenwriters earn even less.

Meanwhile, newly appeared Spider Man Animation film has started flying in theatres. By Sunday night, the film is guaranteed to top the box office.