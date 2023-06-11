Spider-Man actor Josh Keaton reflects on unexpected replacement by Drake Bell

Josh Keaton was replaced as Spider-Man by Drake Bell without warning.

In an Instagram Live, Josh Keaton looked back on his time as Spider-Man and revealed a surprising tidbit.

Replacement

Keaton recalled being replaced as Spider-Man by Drake Bell. “It was after The Spectacular Spider-Man” and no one knew about it yet ultimate Spider Manthe series in which Bell would eventually star.

The actor didn’t have much of a problem then, as he does now. avengers: earth’s mightiest Was. Little did he know at the time that his series would be canceled before Bells.

not my voice

He said that one evening he was sitting in front of the television and suddenly thought “It’s not my vote”, Keaton was surprised when Drake Bell’s name was written in the credits instead of his own.

right around the same time ultimate Spider Man announced that Bale would play the role of Spider-Man. Keaton was not fully informed of this replacement and believes that he has “Could have at least called”,

