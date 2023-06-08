Spider-Man actor Tom Holland takes a break for a year Show

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland is taking a year off. The 27-year-old Hollywood star said this in an interview Extra TV. According to Holland, the recording of the Apple TV+ series T the crowded room terminated it.

The actor said in the interview, “I learned what it’s like to be a producer of a series.” I am not against hard work, I have always lived by the idea that hard work is good. But this show broke me.” In the past, a week’s rest was sufficient for them. “But now I have to take a year off. It was very difficult to make this show.

The Hollywood star will use this year to travel and spend time with family and friends. “I love playing golf, and I love going to the garden center and buying plants and then trying to keep them alive,” he laughs.

Earlier this week, Holland said that the fourth film based around the character Spider-Man with him in the lead role has been postponed for the time being. The reason for this is the writers’ strike in Hollywood. The actor played the famous superhero in six films. Three films revolved around his character, with other Marvel films in which he played a supporting role. Spider-Man is one of the most popular heroes of the Marvel Universe.

Also listen to the AD Media podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or iTunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





our apologies Unfortunately, we can’t display this social post, live blog or other because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to still show this content.

Check out our shows and entertainment videos below: