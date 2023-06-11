‘Spider-Man’ actor Tom Holland takes a one-year break: “This show broke me” celebrities

celebrities‘Spider-Man’ actor Tom Holland is taking a year off. The 27-year-old Hollywood star said this in an interview with ‘Xtra TV’. According to Holland, shooting for the Apple TV+ series ‘The Crowded Room’ has left him exhausted.

The actor said in the interview, “I learned what it’s like to be a producer of a series.” “I am not against hard work, I have always lived by the idea that hard work is good. But this show broke me.” In the past, a week’s rest was enough for him.” But now I have to take a break for a year. It was very difficult to make this show.

travel and golf

The Hollywood star will use this year to travel and spend time with family and friends. “I love playing golf, and I love going to the garden center and buying plants and then trying to keep them alive,” he laughs.

Earlier this week, Holland said that the fourth film around the character ‘Spider-Man’ with him in the lead role has been postponed for the time being. The reason for this is the writers’ strike in Hollywood. The actor played the famous superhero in six films. Three films revolved around his character, with other Marvel films in which he played a supporting role. Spider-Man is one of the most popular heroes of the Marvel Universe.

