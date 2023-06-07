Spider-Man actor Tom Holland took a year off after recording The Crowded Room. movies and series

June 07, 2023 at 23:18Update: 2 hours ago

Spider ManActor Tom Holland is taking a year off. The 27-year-old Hollywood star said this in an interview extra tv, series recording crowded room terminated it.

Holland said in the interview, “I learned what it’s like to be a producer of a series as well.” “I am not against hard work, I have always lived by the idea that hard work is good. But this show broke me.”

In the past, the actor had enough rest for a week. “But now I have to take a year off. It was very difficult to make this show.”

Holland is looking forward to using the year to travel and spend time with his family and friends. “I love playing golf and I love going to garden centers and buying plants and then trying to keep them alive,” he laughs.

Earlier this week, Holland said that the fourth film based around the character Spider-Man with him in the lead role has been postponed for the time being. The reason for this is the writers’ strike in Hollywood.