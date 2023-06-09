Spider-Man actor Tom Holland won’t make a film next year: ‘Broken’ | movies and series

June 07, 2023 at 23:18Update: 21 hours ago

Spider ManActor Tom Holland is taking a year off. series recording crowded room terminated it.

“I learned what it’s like to be the creator of a series,” the 27-year-old Hollywood star said in an interview with. extra tv, “I am not against hard work, I have always lived by the idea that hard work is good. But this show broke me.”

In the past, the actor had enough rest for a week. “But now I have to take a year off. It was very difficult to make this show.”

Holland is looking forward to using the year to travel and spend time with his family and friends. “I love playing golf and I love going to the garden center and buying plants and then trying to keep them alive,” he laughs.

in a ten part series crowded room The actor plays Danny Sullivan, who is involved in a shooting in 1979 New York. The series follows Sullivan after his arrest. Detective Raya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfriend) talks with the mentally ill Sullivan to try to figure out what motivated him to commit the crime.

Earlier this week, Hollande revealed the fourth Spider ManThe film starring him has been shelved for the time being due to the writers’ strike in Hollywood.