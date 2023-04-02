‘Spider-Man’: Fan art shows Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin looking like the comics; Check out!

Willem Dafoe conquered the fans of the franchise ‘Spider man‘ when giving life to Norman Osborn, the Green Goblin, in the hero’s first film, released in 2002.

He also had small parts in sequels released in 2004 and 2007, as well as reprising the role in ‘Spider-Man: Never Go Home‘.

However, many fans would have liked to see him with the character’s classic look, with a deformed face and a simpler costume instead of Oscorp’s mask and armor.

With that in mind, an Instagram user shared an art imagining what this look would look like in live-action.

“I wanted to experiment a bit and see what a more true-to-the-comic Green Goblin would look like, which version do you prefer?”

And it seems dafoe not ready to say goodbye to the character.

During an interview for the reversethe star said he would love to return to the role more often, as long as there is a sufficient reason for it.

“If there was a proper story, sure. I mean, it’s a great role. I liked the fact that it was a dual role both times I played him. Both twenty years ago and recently, both times were very different experiences, but I had a great time both.”

The problem is that Osborn was redeemed at the end of ‘Spider-Man: Never Go Home‘, as he received an antidote to the serum that turned him into the Green Goblin.

Should the character return, it could take the dramatic weight away from his last big-screen appearance.

Directed again by Jon Wattsthe cast has Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, JK Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Martin Starr It is Jacob Batalon.

