Spider-Man film with the world’s greatest actor passed away





The Hollywood attacks claim a new victim: el muerto, an ambitious Spider-Man spin-off starring the world’s greatest cast. bad bunny

That’s not Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran or Taylor Swift, that’s Bad Bunny. Not the first name you might think of, especially if you were born in the Netherlands and especially before the turn of the century.

Bad Bunny: Mega Star

However, the Puerto Rican rapper is huge, especially in countries like Argentina and Colombia. In fact, the 29-year-old megastar has been the most streamed artist on Spotify for three years in a row. If you only include the United States, Bad Bunny will lose to Drake and Swift.

However, the best man is much more than just a rapper. Last year he already played a fairly limited role bullet trainhighly entertaining action film of dead pond 2Director David Leitch. Yes, Bad Bunny is taking Hollywood by storm. At least it was like that. Hollywood has been on its ass for months now due to the ongoing writers’ strike, and that too hinders work as far as the all-rounder’s acting career is concerned.

own spider man movie

currently running beyond the spider-verse In cinemas. A brilliant Spider-Man movie that proves after several disappointing blockbusters from Marvel Studios that superhero movies and above all can still surprise. Creativity shines through. It doesn’t stop there, as Sony Pictures has ambitious plans for Spider-Man and co. For example, there will be another Spider-Verse movie next year, his archenemy Kraven the Hunter will get his own movie this year, the first trailer for which has just been released, and several Spider-Man series coming to Amazon Prime. There are videos.

Back to Bad Bunny: He’ll also get his own Spider-Man spin-off, called el muerto, The already announced action film from Jonas Cuarón, son of none other than Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón. El Muerto will be the first live-action Marvel film starring a Latino character, and was expected to release on January 12th next year. The character Bad Bunny in the Spider-Man comics is an anti-hero, the son of a Mexican wrestler, who is super strong thanks to his signature mask.

removed from the agenda

But alas, all these plans are now being shelved. The prestigious Hollywood trade magazine The Hollywood Reporter reports that Sony has dropped the project from the film agenda. January 12, meanwhile, had become absolutely impossible: the cameras had not yet started, and the script was not yet finished, but no writers were available because of the strike.

In fact, according to sources, Sony Pictures was still casting for the Marvel film. Reportedly, in addition to Bad Bunny, the company was also looking to bring on Mercedes Varnado, a professional wrestler. Legendary Spider-Man villain Tombstone, an iconic villain from the comics, will also appear in the film, played by Marvin Jones III. Yes, the American rapper and actor who also voiced the character Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,

good news, like

So is there any good news? Yes, sort of. Removing a film from cinema’s agenda does not mean that the project is immediately shelved. Sony Pictures could just wait out the strikes and still move fast, with a new release date that far into the future.

Don’t get too excited though, because according to reliable sources, Bad Bunny’s packed tour schedule was already a headache for Sony, and his involvement would make rescheduling the entire project difficult. Heck, thankfully there will be plenty of Spider-Man spin-offs to see in the near future as well.

Too Much Spider-Man!

so october 5th is coming kraven the hunter out, and before February 16 next year madam web On Time, with Dakota Johnson and ExcitementStar Sydney Sweeney. No, with well-known characters based around Spider-Man, that would be fine as far as the movies and series are concerned. The big question is, where is the next Spider-Man movie about Peter Parker himself with Tom Holland? Marvel has recently opened a booklet about this, as you can read in this article. As far as Bad Bunny’s acting career goes, the only other film to appear on his IMDb profile is American Soul. Or check out his latest single:

did you see any mistake? mail us we are grateful.

theart