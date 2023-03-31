“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” will get a short film in June

This year promises Miles Morales in double dose! According to Variety, Sony Pictures is preparing a “Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse” short.

In the new production, entitled “The Spider Within”, Miles tries to find a balance between his responsibilities as a teenager and a superhero. After a particularly challenging day, he experiences a panic attack.

The animation is the result of Sony Pictures Animation and Sony Pictures Imageworks’ new mentoring program called LENS (Leading and Empowering New Storytellers). In it, four “newcomers” receive creative leadership positions.

This includes director, screenwriter, visual effects supervisor, and animation supervisor roles. They work under the guidance of Michelle Raimo Kouyate and David Schulenburg, producers who are the creators of the Sony program.

“The Spider Within” premieres at the Annecy Animation Film Festival, which takes place from June 11th to 17th of this year. “Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse” hits theaters in Brazil and around the world a few days earlier, on June 1st.

In the sequel to “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018), Miles encounters a group of Spider-People who must protect their very existence in the multiverse. When they can’t come together to deal with a new threat, the young man has to redefine what it means to be a superhero.

Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Issa Rae, Oscar Isaac, Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Greta Lee and more stars form the film’s voice cast, under the direction of Justin K. Thompson, Joaquim Dos Santos and Powers.

