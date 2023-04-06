‘Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse’ gets new trailer; WATCH | Movie theater

‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ gets new trailer

“Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse” won a new official trailer this Tuesday (4), released by Sony Pictures on social networks. Watch above.

The sequel to “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” premieres on June 1, 2023 in Brazil. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” will follow Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) as he journeys across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) to assemble a new team of Spider-People capable of defeating a dangerous threat.

In addition to Moore and Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac and Jake Johnson return from their “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” roles as Miguel O’Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099, and Peter B. Parker.

Issa Rae (“Insecure”) voices Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya (“No! Don’t Look!”) is Spider-Punk, Jorma Taccone (“Popstar: No Stop, No Limits”) is the villain Vulture and Jason Schwartzman (“The French Chronicle”) is Mancha.

According to “Variety” magazine, the third film in the trilogy, “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse”, will be released in March 2024.