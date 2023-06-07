Spiegeland Pard invites youth to a two-day camp (Hoogstraten)

Adults and children can go to the Spiegelend Paard for coaching, therapy and guidance. Founder Martine Brosens does just that at her horse farm, where not only horses but other animals are used. For many years, young people have been able to get the experience on Saturday mornings at B-Leefhove, part of Spiegeland Pard. “The expediency Ostenkind will be something other than a youth movement camp,” says Martin. “Groups are often large there. Ten to fifteen young people can be accommodated in our camp on July 21 and 22.

resilience

“Participants get to know themselves through educational activities that also focus on resilience. Teamwork, challenge and fun are some of the keywords. They’ll fire up their own pot of healthy food in a responsible way.” Program has an orientation drop in with assignments, rock and water training, and therapeutic boxing. With the latter, the intention is not to hurt the opponent, but to try to give space to your feelings. We put everything into a game form. The second day allows time for parents and children to share their experiences. The age group of 12 to 16 years is the most difficult to reach and has very few offers, which is why this is our target group.﻿”

“We would be very happy to have sponsorship from local products for healthy food. Support is also welcome, so that even less fortunate young people can have the opportunity to come to Expidity Ostenkind,” says Martine. (to hit)

www.spiegelendpaard.be