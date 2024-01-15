Spirit Airlines will fly from San Juan to two new cities in the United States

Spirit Airlines It was confirmed this Friday that, starting in May this year, it will begin flying from San Juan to the cities of New Orleans, Louisiana, and Houston, Texas.

The airline specified that the flight between Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU), in Isla Verde, and Louis Armstrong International Airport (MSY), in New Orleans, beginning on May 9.

“The flights will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, connecting the two vibrant cities and making it easy to enjoy the famous live jazz music, iconic cuisine and vibrant nightlife of NOLA (New Orleans).”Spirit Airlines said in a press release.

Meanwhile, flights between SJU and George Bush International Airport (IAH) in Houston will begin operations May 8. It was told that it will be available four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

With these new flights, Spirit Airlines will fly non-stop to 14 destinations from San Juan. The remaining destinations with direct flights from the airline include Atlanta (ATL), Boston (BOS), Baltimore (BWI), Chicago (ORD), Dallas (DFW), Newark (EWR), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Miami. (MIA), Orlando (MCO), Philadelphia (PHL) and Tampa (TPA).

Spirit Airlines’ announcement joins recent additions of flights from San Juan by airlines such as Frontier Airlines, Copa Airlines and Avianca.

Till last year, the yellow airline had 16% market share at the country’s main airports.