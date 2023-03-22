Spirit Blossom’s custom map causing a stir in the community

It is not uncommon to find external customizations for League of Legends. Since Riot Games decided to stop updating Summoner’s Rift, there are many users and developers who have decided to work to provide the rest of the players with unique content. Long ago we were presented with those beloved maps, like the snowy or the one of harrowing. And now it’s time to welcome a new one.

Spiritual Bloomeither Spirit Blossom, is one of the events most loved by the gaming community. After all, it was that event that provided the visual novels within the client. Not only that, but the skins who toasted with him are some of the most beloved by the community. In view of this, we find ourselves in front of a custom map that has caused a stir in the community.

This is the personalized map of Spirit Blossom

We’ve been introduced to this custom Summoner’s Rift through the subreddit from League of Legends. In it appears the video that we revealed to you before. As we can see, It has all those details of this line of cosmetics. Those pinkish colors in the trees and bushes added to a completely renewed green that takes us to the moment when this theme of skins.

We remind you that the use of external programs is not something very dear to Riot Games. Although it is not prohibited, since it does not offer any advantage to the user, it is true that the game could detect it as a malicious program, so the account could be in danger. Currently there are many skins customizations for Summoner’s Rift, including one that adds a PROJECT themeso you yourselves could decide how you want to see the League of Legends map.

More in our section LoL News.