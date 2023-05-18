Spiritfarer PC Game Latest Version Free Download

What will you leave behind?

Spiritfarer is a relaxing control game about death. You play Stella, the deceased ship captain and Spiritfarer. Build a ship to discover the world, then befriend and care for the souls before finally releasing them into the afterlife. Farm, mine, fish, harvest, cook dinner and make your way through the mysterious sea. Join the adventure as Daffodil the cat in 2-player co-op. Learn how to relax and have a good time with your passengers, create lasting memories and ultimately say goodbye to dear friends. What will you leave behind?

How to install the game?

1. Click the “Download Game” button.

2. Download the “Spiritfarer” installer (resumable download supported).

3. Open the installer, click Next, and select a directory to install to.

4. Have the full version game downloaded to the specified directory.

5. Open the game and enjoy the game.

Enjoy beautiful hand-drawn art and animations.

Build, manage and improve your own ferry.

Farm, mine, fish, harvest, cook, weave, craft! An endless variety of activities await you!

Meet memorable characters, join them, care for them, and build relationships.

Run, jump and glide through elegantly constructed platforming levels.

Explore a fantastic and imaginative world. Find and collect resources to craft upgrades for your ship and gifts.

for passengers.

Experience a touching and moving story full of unforgettable moments.

Unwind for hours with cozy and relaxing gameplay. 30 hours to complete, hundreds more to experience everything

Spiritfarer has to offer.

Create your own adventure with lots of customization options for boats, characters and even cats!

Play as Daffodil the cat in an optional local co-op mode

