Sponsored – This Is Why Disneyland Paris Is So Much Fun for Moms Too

Disneyland Paris celebrated 30 years of existence last year and will be celebrating it until September 30, 2023. The famous resort in France has been providing magical days out to children and their parents for years, so there is reason to visit. Cake Mama’s Lara travels to the resort to find out the reason behind this spell. The result: Disneyland Paris is also very worthwhile for mom, for more than enough reasons.

When you go to Disneyland with your family, you usually spend most of your time watching over your kids, and you probably get the most joy out of your kids having fun. Going alone (or with another adult) can suddenly make you appreciate things that will make you appreciate your travels even more in the future.

Live shows that will leave your kids speechless

joop van der Ende eat your heart out, because the behind-the-scenes presentations at Disneyland ain’t sick. A huge cast with changing actors and actresses who appear on stage several times a day. Including the beautiful costumes that are hand-made in the studio behind Disney Parks – they now number nearly 30,000. And don’t think there’s any playback; Everything is alive and timed to perfection. The shows are delightful for all ages and give you a moment to catch your breath amid all the rollercoasters and Disney characters. That’s why an additional recommendation for parents with hyperactive children. They will be calm and the eyes will sparkle.

Image: Disneyland Paris

Cake Mama’s recommendations:

Mickey and the Magician: A tribute to many Disney classics. A celebration of recognition and a stunning and interactive decoration.

The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands: The first ‘Aaaahhh Zebnya’ will send you down the memory lane.

Warriors of Wakanda: Be careful, before you know it you’ll be joining the Warriors of Wakanda.

Avengers: Power the Knight: According to the show’s director Arnaud Farage, this spectacular show with 500 (!) drones is not about the story, but really about the emotions. You can tell, because you fly from awe to sheer bliss. This show can be seen again between 1 September to 5 November 2023.

Image: Disneyland Paris

charming hero (for mom)

Beware of running away with a Marvel character. Come face-to-face with your favorite superheroes at the Hero Training Center at Walt Disney Studios Park. And let them look exactly as you expected them to: heroically beautiful. If the kids are photographed, there’s also room for their own tête-à-tête with Thor, for example. By the way, you can meet your favorite Disney heroes at both parks. Take a picture with Mickey Mouse at Meet Mickey Mouse or meet Donald Duck and Pluto in the woods.

swing with your inner child

Of all the famous Disney Stars characters on the parade, who’s waving the most excitedly? The parents – or their inner child – themselves! Before you know it, you have a limp hand and you get frustrated when Goofy doesn’t look your way. There is also a 30th birthday show (Dream and Shine Brighter) featuring amazingly danceable and upbeat songs. stay still during the bus un monde qui silumine And ready to ride!

amazingly delicious

It’s not just junk food at Disney. certainly not. At restaurants like Captain Jack’s – and no, Johnny Depp wasn’t there – you have delicious menus that many chefs can still enjoy. You can also make reservations at many restaurants and you can easily prevent the kids (or moms) from getting ‘hangry’. By the way, enjoy a cocktail at your hotel after a long day at the park. Great sleep!

Pro tip! PYM Kitchen: Hungry heroes recharge their energy with delicious food in all sizes in this experimental lab restaurant! Here you’ll find a big delicious buffet where ingredients are subtracted and amplified with Ant-Man and The Wasp’s PYM particle technology. Can you eat a hamburger the size of your head?

moment of discharge

do you want to scream At Monsters Inc. the attraction you will find the real Scream Monitor. Ideal for blowing off some steam. You mainly see parents going wild here.

a kiss goodnight

From time to time there’s something you’ll find on Instagram: spectacular fireworks and projection shows from Disney D-Lite and Disney Dreams. Together, these two evening shows provide a magical end to your day at Disneyland Park. The makers call this moment ‘A Kiss Goodnight’. There are always kids in buggies who close their hatches before the end, but how wonderful is it to end your day at such a moment?

Image: Disneyland Paris

Overall, Disney makes sure that your stay at the park is magical for everyone in the family. Keep an eye on Cake Mama’s Instagram for more Disney inspiration!

Main image: Disneyland Paris