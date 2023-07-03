Sporting director Grischa Niermann sympathizes with Van Aert after second place: “Wout is very disappointed, he is here to win the stage”.

There is yet to be a tenth stage win in the Tour de France for Wout van Aert. After the late retirement of Victor Lafay, Van Aert had to be content with second place. Well, be satisfied. Our compatriot was very disappointed. He was so disappointed that he left without saying anything. “Vout must also be disappointed,” said Jumbo-Visma sporting director Grischa Niermann.

“It was very close,” Nierman said. “However, I was sure that Lafay would be caught again. But it did not happen and we are very disappointed. Of course, ruin yourself.

“Actually, everything went well for us in this phase,” Nirman continued. “Of course we would love to have a bonus on top of Jazzkibel (Pogacar won the battle for the bonus seconds for Wingard, ed.), but there you again see how strong Pogacar is. But Jonas was again too strong. And Tez Benoot and Wilco Kelderman were great too. Only Lafay’s last breakaway was too much.

Jumbo-Visma eventually fell just one man behind, bringing the French back in the final kilometres. Vout also knew that if Pogacar started too early, he would get ahead of him. And we don’t want that either. It sucks.”

Van Aert also showed his frustration as he crossed the finish line. “Of course he himself is very disappointed. You have to He has come here to win stages and this was one of the chances. But once the disappointment wears off, he will surely be happy with the current form. He survived for two consecutive days as the only runner among all climbers.

“If we are with four people in a group of twenty people and Vout is the fastest, it is normal for people to look at us,” Tez Benoot said in front of the NOS camera. “But controlling such a group is not easy. Only Wilco and I had to work. It’s a shame it didn’t work.”

Benoit had not seen Laffey’s decisive attack. “I was making a last effort for Vout and then put myself aside. Then I saw that no one was driving in front of him yet. Really sucks. It’s a shame for Vout and the team that we didn’t win the stage, but of course there are still stages to go.”

Kelderman: “It’s hard to say whether Wingard even had to drive”.

Wilco Kelderman was also disappointed with Van Aert’s second-place finish. “I put in a lot of work and then someone jumps into the final,” the Dutchman told NOS. “We are just one man away from closing the gap. Too bad, but it is the way it is.”

The interviewer then asked whether Jonas Wingård should not lead as well. “Oh my God, it’s hard to say,” Kelderman hesitated for a moment before answering. “We need to look into this. It could have really made a difference, but unfortunately it hasn’t.”