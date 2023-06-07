Sports enthusiasts run in the Antwerp district during the Sint-Andriesen: “the most fun street race in the city” (Antwerp)

“Not the longest road race in town, but the most fun.” Under that motto, young and slightly less youthful sports enthusiasts were at the start of Sint-Andersen on Sunday. After a three-year-long corona break, the neighborhood race again passed through the streets of the central district. And while the runners gave their best, supporters in and around Sint-Andrieplats enjoyed drinks, snacks and a bright spring sun.

After the pandemic sluggish recent years, Antwerp runners are lacing up their shoes to once again “run the happiest state in town.” During the Kids Run, children up to nine years old and children ten to twelve years old run distances of 650 meters and 1,300 meters respectively. All other runners opted for five or ten kilometers. The 650-metre round took them from Sint-Andreesplatte on the Sint-Andreesplatte towards Muntstraat and Klosterstraat before cutting off again at Sint-Andreesplatte.

While the runners ran their lungs out, supporters preferred a slightly lazy Sunday on the sidelines of the course. Some thought they were wrong, as living under the bright spring sun was wonderful.