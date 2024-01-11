Sports University Andres Andrade “U” | Left a shocking message to Jairo Concha after arriving transfer

The Colombian with a past at Alianza Lima described the arrival of Jairo Concha at the “U” and left a surprising message for the national midfielder. What happened?

Andres Andrade left a message for Jairo Concha. Photo: Andres Andrade – Jairo Concha

Gyro COncha reached Universitario de Deportes after passing through Alianza Lima And various reactions were generated from Peruvian football players, one of the latest being the Colombian Andrés Andrade who did not hesitate to leave a special message for the national midfielder. Do you disagree with your arrival? Here are the words of the ‘coffee growing’ midfielder.

Jairo Concha announced on social networks that when he arrived at the Universitario de Deportes “he fulfilled a dream” and one of the players who left comments of approval for him is his former teammate at Alianza Lima, Andrés Andrade. The Colombian did not hesitate to support his decision “to go to the front” and wished him success.

Andres Andrade supports Jairo Concha

With applause emoji, Andres Andrade wrote: “Gyroko with everything, congratulations brother” And then he received a huge number of likes and positive comments thanks to that loyal friendship formed at Alianza Lima.

Jairo Concha spoke after reaching “U”

“Going to Universitario is a dream come true for me.” I take this big step with great responsibility and gratitude. I will leave my soul on the field and I thank everyone for their messages and good wishes. Let’s go with everything.”Midfielder Jairo Concha expressed on social networks.

How long is Concha’s contract with Universitario?

Libero learned through journalist Gustavo Peralta that Jairo Concha has a contract with Universitario de Deportes for 3 years. The Cream club believe the 24-year-old midfielder could move abroad at the end of this season.

