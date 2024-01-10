Sports University from Jairo Concha: The former footballer of Alianza Lima reached an agreement with the Cream team and will join the Centenary of the U. game

Jairo Concha played for Alianza Lima and Universidad San Martín in Peruvian football. Photo: Creation by Jazmin Serras/La Repubblica

Gyro Concha there will be a new player Sports University, After a few days of negotiations between the two parties, the Peruvian national team midfielder will finally be part of the 2024 cream team that will face the centenary. As Libero journalist Gustavo Peralta found out, Concha reached an agreement with the merengue team this Wednesday, January 10, and will join the student team after his time at Alianza Lima, a club with which he won champion twice Was.

“Closed: Jairo Concha will play for Universitario de Deportes”, the communicator published on his X account, formerly Twitter. Furthermore, he informed that the 24-year-old player Signed a 3-year contract with ‘U’.

The university makes the signing of Jairo Concha official with an unreleased photo and video

After hearing this news, Universitario was the first to use its social networks to share a photo of Jairo Concha as a child, standing in front of Lolo Fernández and the image of the club’s shield.

Photography shared by Merengue Club. Photo: University/X

A few minutes later, ‘U’ published a video and recreated the image of Concha as a child, and then made a change and displayed the midfielder with the team’s current shirt.

Now, Jairo Concha will join the preseason that the ATE team is conducting at the Camphor training center and will be under the command of Argentine coach Fabián Bustos.

Jairo Concha posing with an image of Lolo Fernandez as a child. Photo: Prasar

What were Jairo Concha’s statistics at Alianza Lima?

The national midfielder came to the Intimate team in February 2020 from the San Martín club, the team with which he trained. After 3 years at Alianza and becoming national champion twice, Concha He played a total of 103 official matches in which he scored 12 goals, provided 11 assists and played 7,671 minutes.,