When it comes to Belgian garage rock you might associate it with Kempen, but Antwerp also has some loud Troublemakers keeping the genre alive and kicking. Kookaburra is one of them, and no one is out of date by now. The band came out of their egg in 2017 with the release mystery girl and brought after KidKiteBike A good debut album also turned out: dry eyes / white rats, Legendary Shitty in the year 2020. All those years later, the Kookaburra remained mostly cold-blooded, intensely self-assertive, raw and with an energy output that ADHD could learn from.

In that spirit, of course, it couldn’t keep quiet around the four Antwerp residents, as seen by the brand-new EP released today: spot me from outer space, It contains some of the best songs the band has ever concocted, with passages of total fuzz destruction, but also snippets of wistful garage pop. “The Spider and the Fly” in particular is a perfect example of the former: screeching and creaking, with an amazingly juicy riff that makes you sweat relentlessly. The song ends unexpectedly brilliantly, as Dimitri’s pumping bass becomes the driving force. ‘Nightmare over!’, it screams, but in reality the party is just getting started. “Chopra Nightstore” doesn’t dim the torch and even adds a shovelful of noise over the top. Aided by a video clip that could be classified as a pure Seahawk cult, Kookaburra tears down the neighborhood brick by brick, with demonic-sounding vocals, oriental-tinged guitar passages and bulldozer screams that make amplifiers explode. Screams

A well thought out “Yeha!” Reads “Mr. Cowboy Pants”. Rightly spirited, because although the fuzz here might sound a little less playful, it leaves room for a great swinging garage rock song to get your hips moving. Those sultry western steps are very The latter degenerates into dirty mohing when “On the Sun” kicks in a growling melody. The polyphonic chorus floats miles above sweat-soaked majesty thus giving an otherwise very tacky piece of Kookaburraz Twitter a cool garage pop twist. Also succeeds in: from Billie Eilish to Carole Baskin, they are all put through a meat grinder. The most brutal discs of spot me from outer space There is, of course, the “Sweet Mango Lassi”, which completely cools you down with its machine-pounding blow. It’s almost funny how a trivial guitar line flutters solo through the mosh vacuum of a song, only to be brutally crushed to a pulp.

To leave you with a satisfied feeling, “Woo Be There Too” gives you one last smoothie. The verses sound nervous and creative, the chorus at once so powerful. Midway through the song, the kookaburra takes a sad turn, before again unusually tightening up on the hole. It is a very complete song that really testifies beautifully to the path that Kookaburra has already travelled.

The Antwerpers of Kookaburra have never written better songs than today. We already knew the band could produce decibels (and a lot more), but the power mixed with this EP’s infectious songwriting hits the nail on the head.

Kookaburra presented their EP on 16/06 at Cafe Cabron in Antwerp.

