Compile your own Top 5 BTS Songs and share them with the world

Korean K-pop group BTS has put the K-pop genre on the global map for the past decade. Through the years, BTS has built up a very hardcore fan base called the ARMY. To celebrate the group’s 10th anniversary, BTS teamed up with Spotify to create a mobile experience called ‘My Top 5: BTS Songs’. It is an interactive experience where listeners can curate and share their favorite BTS songs on social media.

This is how you can access the Spotify ‘My Top 5 in-app experience’:



Make sure your mobile app is up to date with the latest version available on the App Store.

Go to https://spotify.com/top5.

You will be presented with a selection of songs from BTS where you choose five favorite songs. Drag and rearrange them in the visual display to create your final list.

You’ll then receive a personalized digital card with your selections to share on social media and compare. What’s new in this My Top 5 experience is that you can also choose a ShareCard that specifically shows your love for the BTS group! (i.e. your favorite group member)

The pop group teamed up with Spotify to compile the list so not all songs are included in the mobile experience. The song ‘It Takes Two’, which released last Friday, is definitely on the list.

BTS is excited about the new collaboration: “Each step of our journey together has been unique and our music has evolved over the years. We hope many people enjoy Spotify’s My Top 5: BTS Songs and share their favorites.” Will enjoy this new experience with Us.” – BTS.

Following Kendrick Lamar and Rosalia, My Top 5: BTS Songs of the Week is the next edition of this interactive experience from Spotify that has received an overwhelming response from fans around the world.