Spotify HiFi may now be coming soon

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 54 Views

The arrival of higher-quality audio has been hinted at for over two years now, but it finally looks like Spotify HiFi could be launching soon. However, membership will probably cost a lot.

Spotify HiFi was first teased in early 2021, when musicians Billie Eilish and Phinnaeus promised the feature would be made available in select markets “later this year.” Unfortunately, nothing else happened in 2021 and since that announcement, Spotify has also been eerily silent about HiFi’s progress.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Dirty men’s fantasy? Worst sex scene ever? In any case, there won’t be a second series of ‘The Idol’, says Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd)

“We knew we were making something dark and controversial.” With those words, Abel Tesfaye (The …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved