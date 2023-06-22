Spotify HiFi may now be coming soon

The arrival of higher-quality audio has been hinted at for over two years now, but it finally looks like Spotify HiFi could be launching soon. However, membership will probably cost a lot.

Spotify HiFi was first teased in early 2021, when musicians Billie Eilish and Phinnaeus promised the feature would be made available in select markets “later this year.” Unfortunately, nothing else happened in 2021 and since that announcement, Spotify has also been eerily silent about HiFi’s progress.

That could soon change, as insiders have told Bloomberg that Spotify will soon have a new subscription form with support for high-resolution audio. Internally, the subscription will be known as ‘Supremium’. This special subscription will be Spotify’s most expensive subscription ever (more expensive than Premium, for which you now pay 9.99 euros per month). However, it is not yet certain how much it will cost.

A leak from late 2022 suggested that subscriptions would cost $19.99 (and probably around $19.99). A user then apparently mistakenly received an email from Spotify stating that the user could re-subscribe by purchasing a new Spotify Platinum subscription for $19.99 per month. This Platinum plan will include Spotify HiFi as well as ‘Studio Sound’, ‘Headphone Tuner’, ‘Audio Insights’, ‘Library Pro’, ‘Playlist Pro’ and access to Spotify Podcasts with limited ads (but we really Don’t know what this would mean in practice).

(Image credit: Spotify)

If Spotify Supremium/Platinum will indeed cost €19.99, the subscription will have to offer many other benefits to justify the price.

This would not only make Spotify more expensive than the other best music streaming services, but also more expensive than the best video streaming services. Fortunately, the current premium subscription doesn’t seem to be disappearing and Bloomberg may soon give you free access to audiobooks (perhaps in a limited way, such as a maximum number of hours or books per month).

We don’t know when the new Spotify subscription will actually launch, but it will apparently first appear in some markets outside the US, so we might not have to wait here in the Benelux until we see it through on High. Can’t enjoy -rez audio. Spotify.

What is Hi-Fi Audio?

Hi-res or high-fidelity music streams are a great option for serious music lovers. The best speakers and the best headphones can reproduce even the tiniest details in music tracks, but if your music stream is compressed, those details don’t even reach your speakers and therefore limit your chances of good audio equipment. is not used.

By increasing the bitrate of the music stream and not compressing the stream anymore, those smaller details can be picked up by your speakers and your favorite songs will sound even more lifelike. However, there are some drawbacks to the system.

(Image credit: Spotify)

More data is sent with this type of high-res stream and it usually costs more for the company. That’s why even streaming services like Tidal and Deezer charge more for their HiFi subscriptions. However, other music streaming platforms, such as Amazon Music and Apple Music, take care of those costs.

Also, not every song in the Spotify library will have HiFi support. The same is the case with other streaming services. Even if you upgrade to Spotify’s HiFi subscription, there’s no guarantee you’ll notice a difference with your favorite music.

So we’ll have to wait and see what Spotify’s upcoming ‘Premium’ plan will offer (assuming it actually exists).