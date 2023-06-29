Summer has officially started! The time has come for Spotify to traditionally reveal its Song of the Summer predictions. The streaming service annually publishes a list of temperature-raising hits that will be waning during the summer months, according to local and global music curators. This time the Dutch list is once again full of artists from our own soil, complemented with big international names.

According to predictions, top contenders to become the Dutch summer hit of 2023 are Bizzy, Krantje Pappi and Rolf Sanchez’s ‘Zinn in de Zomer Man’, Emma Hesters and Max’s ‘HJB’ and Tiësto’s ‘Le Lo’. , Worldwide, Taylor Swift’s ‘Cruel Summer’, Dua Lipa’s ‘Dance the Night’ and Bad Bunny’s ‘Where She Goes’ are among the contenders for the coveted title.

To determine which songs top the charts each summer, the Spotify team looks at a number of factors, such as streaming numbers and the current price of the song. They also use Future Forecast to predict Spotify’s summer songs, taking advantage of the knowledge of Spotify experts.

Check out the most popular global streams in real time

This year’s new map is meant to show which music is popular around the world. Spotify updates it weekly with the latest summer songs from different countries. By clicking on the white dots on the map, you can see what’s trending in the rest of Europe and the world. The map can be found here. You can listen to the official Songs of Summer playlist here.

Top 10 Summer Hit Forecasts in the Netherlands in 2023 (in alphabetical order):

“Aranka (feat. Omega)” – Becky G

“Dance the Night” – Dua Lipa

“Esta Vida” – Marshmello, Faruko

“HJB” – Emma Heisters, Max

“How You Samba” – Kriss Kross Amsterdam, Sofia Reyes, Tinie Tempah

“Lay Low” – Tiësto

“Pornstar Martini” – $hirk, Christian D, Lil Klein, BoEf

“Rock My Body” – R3HAB, INNA, Sash!

“The Fugitive” – ​​OneRepublic

“Fancy Summer Man” – Bizzy, Krantze Pappy, Rolf Sanchez

Global Songs of the Summer predictions (in alphabetical order):