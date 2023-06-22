Spotify predicts this summer’s hits: David Kushner and Lorraine top the top 5

Although it has been extremely hot for weeks, summer has only just begun. Of course, this also means that summer is about to come. And Spotify responds to that too. Today, the streaming service shares “Our Songs of the Summer,” a world map that predicts the hits of the summer per country.

To paint a picture of which tracks are popular around the world, Spotify has developed a world map with the most popular songs in over 100 countries in the Northern Hemisphere. The map is updated weekly with the latest tracks from different countries.

Belgium and the Netherlands

our country is shining at the moment daylight First place by David Kushner. That song can be heard on the radio for a while and is somewhat reminiscent of Hoosier. Eurovision Song Contest winner Lorraine in second place tattoo, After this the top 3 are closed flowers by Miley Cyrus, a song that’s been around for a while.

we look at the fourth and fifth Miracle by Ellie Goulding and Calvin Harris athlete From Dave and Central C. In Our Northern Neighbors we see two songs return to their Top 5. tattoo there shines in the third place and Miracle In fifth place. the rest is complemented by the vertex porn star martini from Jack $ Hirak, Guardian angel more from marco shootmaker how you samba by Criss Cross Amsterdam.

Spotify

global

Every year, Spotify also creates a global top 20 songs that the streaming service thinks will do well over the summer. They turn it into our ‘songs of the summer’ playlist. In addition, they also share some visible trends. According to him, it is clear that the song with the words Heat heard more often in the title, that barbie-like music is back in fashion and its music the little Mermaid doing very well.

Listen to the ‘Our Songs of the Summer’ playlist here: