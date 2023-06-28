Spotlight: Attention | top 40 news

This week in headlines: Doja Cat’s new single.

2023 is now halfway through and hasn’t really been the year of a big comeback yet. Well, except Miley Cyrus. Yet two big pop names announced their comebacks at the exact same time last week. Vampire, the lead single from Olivia Rodrigo’s second album, will be released on June 30. But Doja Cat is back too.

The rapper/singer already teased her new work when she hinted earlier this year that she sees her first two albums as ‘Easy Money’. Her fans couldn’t agree given the massive success of her wildly successful hits like Say So and Kiss Me More. Still, that approach from Doja clearly marked the beginning of a new musical direction for one of the most popular artists of this generation.

Doja Cat is ready for his rap era. Of note, his first single out in 2023, is less poppy than we are and clearly opts for a more hip-hop direction. Although it’s a pity that Doja gets away from its mainstream audience with Attention, it certainly makes an impact. The verses are bursting with Doja’s unique personality and the flow is equally original. Attention’s chorus is low-key, but definitely has a catchy element to it. Doja clearly writes its own rules and it suits her.