Spotlight: Porn | top 40 news

This week in headlines: Sam Smith and Madonna’s new single.

Who would have thought that Sam Smith would ever release a song called Vulgar? Is this the same artist from Stay With Me, I’m Not the Only One and all the other No Personality songs? Absolutely. Yet Sam is not quite the person he was then. Sam Smith has become a man with a unique vision and the confidence to bring that vision to life.

When Sam’s collaboration with Kim Petras Unholy became a worldwide hit, it came as a surprise to many. Not only because they hadn’t scored a real hit for some time, but mainly because of the risky new sound that Smith had created for himself. Gone are the predictable piano ballads. This was replaced by hyperpop production and a dark, sexy vibe. The big change was successful for Smith and so now is the time to take a step forward.

That next stage is called the vulgar. And this is a collaboration with none other than the Queen of Pop. If that wasn’t shocking enough, take a listen to the record itself and you’ll totally fall off your seat. The vulgarity is even more blatant than the title suggests and leaves nothing to the imagination. go big or go home. That’s what Smith and Madonna must have been thinking when they started recording Vulgar. The result is tremendous.