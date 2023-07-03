Spotlight: Vampire | top 40 news

This week in headlines: Olivia Rodrigo’s new single.

Suddenly there she was: Olivia Rodrigo. A High School Musical actress who released her first single after a few TikTok teasers. And with that it hit the charts everywhere. Driver’s License was one of the most surprising hits of the last ten years and it was mainly because Olivia was almost completely unknown to the general public until then.

In one fell swoop, Olivia Rodrigo became one of the biggest pop stars in the world. The title proved to be very fitting for them, as the successor Good 4 U and the debut album Sour had received at least as well. Once 2021 ends, her audience is left with only one question: Where is she going with her second album? We’ll finally get an answer soon when Olivia releases Guts in September.

Vampire is the lead single from that upcoming album and it was released on Friday. The first puzzle piece to Olivia’s new sound is a bull’s-eye. Vampire isn’t really a new sound, but rather a song comparable to Driver’s License. A gorgeous ballad with the right bells and whistles. However, the real selling point of Vampire is the young singer’s incredibly impressive penmanship. Every word that Olivia sings makes the anger in her voice all the more real. One thing’s for sure: Olivia Rodrigo’s ex-husband is a jerk…

